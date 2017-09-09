The Socialist world of the Democratic Party has disintegrated. An American who expressed unrestrained love of country and admiration for police, firemen, and military delivered a message that rolled across the heartland of America and won a resounding election victory. This election was pure, unadulterated American. Hillary got beaten and America won the election. You can claim he’s not “your president” all you want, but unless you leave the country and forfeit your American citizenship, he is yours.

The news media that ridiculed Trump on his comments about the possibility of the election being rigged are now screaming that the election was rigged by him and Russia. Some even suggested that there be a do-over of the election. The Democratic Party fostered mobs that burned and pillaged, stopped traffic, threatened murder and battery of Trump supporters and conservatives. These anarchists are the foot soldiers that the socialists use to obtain power and suppress free speech.

All this is exactly what happens when political correctness takes over and participation trophies are awarded to everyone. Some can’t conceive how disgusting and subservient they have become. Donald Trump may not be the best person for the job, but he’s such a welcome respite from the politically correct and the swamp dwellers that have been running our country into the ground.

Donald Trump has derailed the Socialist train for now and bought us some precious time. If he only does one fourth of what he’s promised, we’ll still be miles ahead of where Obama had dragged us. Already countries who were laughing at us are lining up to be in the favor of America.

For you rhino Republicans in office, don’t gloat so much. If you have not noticed you’ve been put on notice by the American people that they are fed up with all of the swamp creatures and if you don’t start putting America first, you are at risk of losing the next election. You should consider buying a copy of George McGovern’s autobiography and see how humbling it can be for a professional politician (some have not had a real job in 20 – 30 years) to have to try to find legitimate work once he or she leaves the swamp.

The process of finding swamp creatures is well under way, it is the sorting of the creatures from those who really want to make America great again. The next big test will be tax reform; will the people’s representatives stand up for the people who elected them or for the lobbyists and special interests?