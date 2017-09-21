Smith’s making shopping easier with online car service pickup

Are you a busy mom who just dreads having to haul yourself and children to and through the grocery store? Do you have a condition that makes it difficult for you to shop or have you ever just thought, “Gosh, I wish someone would just shop for me, bring it out to the car and load it up without my having to step one foot outside of my vehicle.”?

Well your thoughts and, for some, prayers have been answered by Smith’s Food and Drug Store.

Smith’s new online shopping experience is what you’ve been waiting for.

All you need to do is go online, order your groceries with more than 40,000 items on the selection list, confirm your order and select a pick-up date and time then pick up and pay for your items all from the comfort of your home and/or car.

It’s so easy! Visit www.Kroger.com/onlineshopping to get started.

Simply browse for the items you want to purchase and add them to your cart. During the ordering process, you’ll be asked to select a pickup or delivery time and pay for your order online using a credit or debit card.

For pickup, pull up to the designated ClickList pickup area at your scheduled time (there will be signs to help guide you). A friendly Associate will assist you by loading your groceries right into your car.

For the safety of our Customers and Associates, ClickList orders accept credit or debit cards only. Cash, checks, and gift cards cannot be accepted for ClickList transactions. We’re unable to accept government benefits (including WIC and SNAP) as payment for ClickList transactions.

When you place your order, you’ll see an estimated total at checkout. Your card will be charged for a final total amount when you receive your order. Prices shown when you place your order may differ at the time you receive your order, due to coupons, substitutions, taxes (if applicable) and weighted items (like produce, items from the Meat & Seafood counter and items from the Deli).

Once you receive your order, you’ll be charged a final total amount, reflecting price adjustments for coupons, substitutions, taxes (if applicable) and weighted items. Please have ready the form of payment you used online, as well as a backup credit or debit card.

The Kroger Co. recognizes that privacy is very important to their Customers, and they promise to protect the security and privacy of any personal information Customers provide for them. This includes Customers’ names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, credit/debit cards and checking account information, and any information that can be linked to an individual.

The service is expected to begin around the first week of October. Store Manager Allen Rasmussen is excited to bring this service to Mesquite patrons. He said, “This is the way the industry is beginning to gravitate toward. It’s great, especially for our patrons who have a difficult time getting around a store.”

ClickList has a handling fee of $5 per order but the fee is waived for your first three orders. Rasmussen said he also believes that there will be a home delivery service coming sometime after the first of the year but they are still in negotiations for that service.

For more information check out https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/topic/clicklist.