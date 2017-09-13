Six Police Officers Honored by Knights of Columbus at Annual First Responders Ceremony

On Sept. 11, the Mesquite Council of the Knights of Columbus invited the Mesquite Police Department and Fire Department to their annual First Responders Appreciation Ceremony and Commemorative Service. The annual service was held at the Mesquite Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus graciously host this service every September 11 to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks which occurred the same day back in 2001, as well as honor the first responders in our wonderful community.

Six Mesquite Police Officers were awarded for their outstanding service to our community. The award stems from an incident where all six officers were involved in taking two dangerous suspects into custody following a vehicle pursuit and a foot pursuit.

The Mesquite Fire Inspector was also awarded for being named the Mesquite Fire Officer of the year.

The Mesquite Police Department would like to thank the Knights of Columbus, as well as all of the local clergy members from various local religions who attended and provided heartfelt messages regarding the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

###

Mesquite Police Department Website:

http://www.mesquitenv.gov/city-government/departments/police