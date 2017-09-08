September is Life Insurance Awareness Month

By Andrew Bird, Financial Concepts

Let’s face it- no one wants to think about the difficult reality of a loved one or close friend passing away, or even themselves for that matter. It is a very scary and sobering thought to imagine, but if anybody is depending on you then it is absolutely necessary to have the discussion about Life Insurance.

In the event of a tragedy, here are just a few things that the proceeds from a Life Insurance policy can help cover: paying for funeral costs; helping pay the bills and meet ongoing living expenses; paying off outstanding debt, including credit cards and the mortgage; continuing a family business; financing future needs like your children’s or grandchildren’s education; and protecting a spouse’s retirement plans. Whatever your specific situation or needs may be, Life Insurance can better protect you from the potential financial burden that may incur from the loss of a loved one.

Another concern I often hear is, “I can’t afford Life Insurance.” According to a 2013 ‘Insurance Barometer Study’ by LIMRA and LIFE Foundation, 86% of people haven’t purchased Life Insurance because it’s too expensive yet overestimate its true cost by 2x. Most people today are on some form of a budget and do not believe they can afford any kind of a Life Insurance policy. My usual question to those people is, “If something were to happen to you or your loved ones, can you afford NOT to have some sort of Life Insurance in place?” As a general rule of thumb, it is always better to have at least some Life Insurance rather than none at all.

To find out more information about the different Life Insurance products available and the various benefits to suit your specific needs, please talk with a local licensed professional. Don’t wait until it is too late to protect your loved ones from financial hardship.

Andrew Bird, an agent of Financial Concepts in Mesquite, specializes in Medicare and Insurance services. Andrew Bird can be reached at 702-346-7025 or by email at Abird@rconnects.com