Rattlers and lightning shut out Dawgs 26-0

The Virgin Valley High School football team didn’t have an answer for the lightning fast Rattler running backs and were overwhelmed by the lightning in the sky. The game was called because of weather conditions with 2:42 minutes left in the third period with the Dawgs trailing 26-0.

Rattler running back Tawee Walker ran for 133 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Walker had two long TDs called back because of penalties.

The Dawgs were stopped on their first two possessions, one by a fumble. The Rattlers were called for a personal foul on their first possession moving the ball back to their 15 yard line.

Quarterback Xavier Delong led his Rattlers down field with two long runs setting up a TD by running back A.J. Williams. The two point conversion run by Quincy Smith was good giving Mojave an 8-0 advantage with 5:04 remaining in the first period.

Bulldog Jayden Perkins brought a huge roar from the Bulldog faithful taking a pass in the flat 51 yards to the Rattlers 22 yard line. Two running plays netted five yards setting up a third and five from the Rattlers 17 yard line. A TD was negated by a Bulldog holding penalty.

The Rattlers held and marched down the field with Walker going in from 69 yards out to give the Mojave squad a 14-0 lead with .07 on the first period clock. The Bulldogs had great position on an onside kick on the next play giving them a first on the Mojave 41 yard line. A sack on Bulldog QB Cade Anderson ended the period.

After a Perkins 8-yard run the Dawgs were called for a personal foul forcing a Bulldog punt. The Rattlers proceeded to fumble on the next play setting up a Bulldog first down on the Rattlers 32 yard line.

Tim Moeai recovered for the Dawgs. Perkins ripped off 22 yards up the middle setting up a first down on the Rattlers 13 yard line. Anderson was sacked on the next play and then threw an incomplete pass.

The Bulldogs could not take advantage and were stopped giving the Rattlers possession of the ball on their 13 yard line. Delong immediately hit Walker for 87 yards and a TD but was called back on a holding penalty.

The Dawgs held forcing a poor punt from the Rattlers 26 yard line. The Dawgs gave up the ball on the proceeding play as Anderson was intercepted on the 20. The half ended with the score 14-0 in favor of Mojave. The Bulldogs had opportunities to get on the board in the half but shot themselves in the foot each time.

The Rattlers took the opening kickoff and marched down the field scoring from 26 yards out on a pass from Delong to John Harper. The extra point try was stopped on a Mojave fumble.

The score stood at 20-0 after 2:30 minutes of play. The Bulldogs started their next possession from their own 22 yard line with 5:33 remaining in the period. Cresent Crandall ripped off 10 yards up the middle setting up an Anderson to Perkins pass for 57 yards to the Rattlers 11 yard line. Perkins gained 8 yards up the middle setting up second and two from the three yard line.

A pass and run gained zero yards forcing a fourth down Bulldog pass. The pass was intercepted by Desaun Smith who took it to the house for a 99 yard score making the final score 26-0 for the visiting Rattlers. Lightning took over and the umpire called the game.

Perkins had 110 yards in total offense to lead the Bulldogs.