Whether you drive, bike, run or walk, you may visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for free for National Public Lands Day.

The Bureau of Land Management, in conjunction with other agencies within the Department of the Interior, will waive amenity-related fees for Saturday, September 30.

Red Rock Canyon features a LEED Gold visitor center, a scenic drive, miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, rock climbing, horseback riding, road biking, picnic areas and nature observing opportunities.

Other fees, such as overnight camping and group day use, will remain in effect.

As part of BLM’s modern mission, we protect some of the most scenic and iconic areas in the country, including Red Rock Canyon, the Rio Grande del Norte, the Grand-Staircase Escalante, the Upper Missouri River Breaks, the heart of the Sonoran Desert, the canyonlands of southern Idaho, and the King Range National Conservation Area along the coast of California. These public lands are owned by all Americans, managed with pride by Americans, and used for the benefit of our great nation.