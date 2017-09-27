Preview Eagle/ Bulldog football matchup Sept. 28

Boulder City Athletic Department made a huge decision after two disastrous 1-8 seasons to go with an independent schedule this year hoping to add a couple of victories in the win column.

The ploy seems to be working as the Eagles sit currently with a 2-3 season record. The Eagles defeated Clark High School in their season opener 34-33 and followed with a 29-13 defeat over Western.

Three straight losses to Pahrump Valley, Needles and Moapa Valley High Schools brought them down to reality. The Eagles were shut out 16-0 by the Pirates in their last outing. The Bulldogs feature a balanced offense on the field. Their passing and running statistics are almost equal. Thorston Balmer and Jimmie Dunagan lead the ground game with 444 yards between them. The Eagles have gained 591yards through the air off the arms off of quarterbacks Shaun Jones and Austin Langley. Briggs Huxford is an accomplished receiver with 20 receptions and an average catch of 16 yards. The defense is led by Dunagan and Huxford with 21 and 10 tackles respectively.

Meanwhile the Bulldogs are coming off a big win over Sunrise Mountain last Friday night 30-27. The teams have two common opponents this year Clark and Western. The Eagles upset Clark defeated Western, while the Dawgs were crushed by Clark 49-26 and rolled over Western 52-7. Perkins should have a field day against the Eagles adding to his growing statistics. The Bulldogs defense played their best game in the Sunrise Mountain win and should handle the Eagles offense at home. Bulldogs should ride their homecoming advantage to an emotional two touchdown victory. Final score Bulldogs 27-13 over the Eagles.