Police Blotter Sept. 3-9, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 153 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 4

Alarm 12

Battery on person 2

Citizen assists 5

Controlled substance problem 4

Dispatch non-LEO incident 7

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 2

DUI 4

Found property 2

Fraud 1

Hit & run 1

Intoxicated person 3

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 11

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 4

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 4

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 3

Recovered stolen vehicle 1

Robbery alarm 2

Sex offender verification 4

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 12

Suspicious vehicle 6

Theft 4

Theft from vehicle 2

Traffic accident w/o injury 2

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic problem 5

Traffic stop 7

trespassing 5

Unknown problem 5

Verbal dispute 2

VIN number inspection 8

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 4

Sept. 3:

Lost Property: A report for a lost/stolen/missing wallet was taken.

Theft: A report of a petit theft from a N. Sandhill Blvd. convenient store was taken. The thieves were

not identified.

Hit & Run: Responded to a report of hit and run. Photos taken, no info on V-1 at this time.

DUI: An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Officer observed evidence the driver might be impaired. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI and other offenses.

Theft from vehicle: Responded to a report of theft from vehicle. Statements and photos were taken.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for DUI.

Controlled substance problem: Male was discovered passed out in a bathroom stall on E. Pioneer Blvd. with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Theft from vehicle: Officer was contacted by a resident reporting a theft from a motor vehicle. Officer created an incident and provided victim an incident number.

Battery on person: Officers responded to a medical call to assist Mesquite Fire with a male who was

intoxicated and fighting with them. The male was arrested for battery on the fire personnel.

Sept. 4:

Lost property: An officer took a report of a lost wallet.

Phone Harassment: Responded to report of an adult sending text messages to juvenile. Spoke with

male advised not to have contact with juvenile in person or electronically.

Recovered stolen vehicle: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business reference a stolen vehicle that was located.

DUI: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. convenience store on a report of a reckless driver. Officer contacted an adult male who was later arrested for DUI, Open Container, and Driving on a revoked License for DUI.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a female who has returned after being

trespassed. The casino security signed a complaint and the female was taken into custody.

Agency assistance: Officers were provided information of a kidnapping suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was in the city of Mesquite. The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown he is still outstanding, officers are attempting to locate him.

Sept. 5:

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a residence for a report of domestic battery.

Lost property: An officer took a report of a lost wallet.

Suspicious Person: Responded to report of attempted burglary on Falcon Ridge Pkwy. Observed door locking device had been forcibly removed, however, no entry had been made.

Stolen vehicle: An officer responded to a Lonesome Dove Dr. residence in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Found property: An officer completed a report of found property. A bicycle was located and booked into evidence for safekeeping.

Controlled substance problem: Officer conducted traffic stop on an adult male with an active warrant. Upon contact officer discovered narcotics and subject was taken into custody.

Theft: An officer completed a report of stolen property. An information report was completed.

Theft: Citizen reported someone took two pairs of his pants out of the secured laundry room attached to the apartments on E First North St.

Suspicious person: Officers located an individual who had two Mesquite Municipal Warrants. The

offender was arrested.

Suspicious person: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for an intoxicated male, who tried to enter another person’s room. The male was arrested for Disturbing the Peace.

Sept. 6:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to Interstate 15 reference a traffic accident. Officer located both vehicles and completed accident investigation. Offending driver received a traffic citation for due care.

Domestic violence: Officers responded to a residence, reference a domestic in progress. One male

was taken into custody for property damage related to domestic violence.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult female driver was found to be under the influence of marijuana while driving and was arrested for DUI.

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. Upon arrival, officers issued the trespasser a citation on behalf of the property’s representative.

Sept. 7:

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Mayan Cir. residence on a report of a domestic battery that

occurred the day prior. One male was taken into custody.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department to take a report of property damage that happened at a local casino.

Wanted person: Officer responded to the local police department reference a wanted female. The female was located, identified, and arrested on the warrant.

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of a theft from a vehicle. A written statement was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident w/ damage: Officers responded to a residence reference a private property damage accident. Both parties provided me with their insurance information.

Wanted person: Detectives arrested a male who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.

DUI: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The male driver was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 8:

Battery on person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a battery. The offender was gone prior to arrival; therefore, the victim signed a citation to be served upon the suspect when located.

Controlled substance problem: Officers made a traffic stop for a traffic violation. Three males were taken into custody for trafficking a controlled substance.

Controlled substance problem: Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino. After investigation one female subject was taken into custody on drug related charges.

Fraud: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a fraud incident. The male suspect has not been located.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer was dispatched to a local intersection, about a minor traffic accident, without injuries. One of the drivers involved in the accident was issued a traffic citation.

Sept. 9:

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of a theft from vehicle. Officers obtained a written statement and will be following up with casino

security.

Traffic stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a female for speeding. The female was taken into custody for DUI.

Suspicious vehicle: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. One male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.