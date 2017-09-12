Police Blotter Sept. 3-9, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 153 total incidents in the blotter:
Agency assistance 4
Alarm 12
Battery on person 2
Citizen assists 5
Controlled substance problem 4
Dispatch non-LEO incident 7
Domestic trouble 2
Domestic violence 2
DUI 4
Found property 2
Fraud 1
Hit & run 1
Intoxicated person 3
Juvenile problem 1
K9 search 1
Keep the peace 1
Lost property 2
Miscellaneous CAD call record 11
Missing person 1
Noise disturbance 4
Parking problem 1
Person on foot 4
Phone harassment 1
Property damage, non-vandalism 1
Reckless driver 3
Recovered stolen vehicle 1
Robbery alarm 2
Sex offender verification 4
Stolen vehicle 1
Suspicious person 12
Suspicious vehicle 6
Theft 4
Theft from vehicle 2
Traffic accident w/o injury 2
Traffic accident w/damage 1
Traffic problem 5
Traffic stop 7
trespassing 5
Unknown problem 5
Verbal dispute 2
VIN number inspection 8
Wanted person 3
Welfare check 4
Sept. 3:
Lost Property: A report for a lost/stolen/missing wallet was taken.
Theft: A report of a petit theft from a N. Sandhill Blvd. convenient store was taken. The thieves were
not identified.
Hit & Run: Responded to a report of hit and run. Photos taken, no info on V-1 at this time.
DUI: An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Officer observed evidence the driver might be impaired. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI and other offenses.
Theft from vehicle: Responded to a report of theft from vehicle. Statements and photos were taken.
DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for DUI.
Controlled substance problem: Male was discovered passed out in a bathroom stall on E. Pioneer Blvd. with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.
Theft from vehicle: Officer was contacted by a resident reporting a theft from a motor vehicle. Officer created an incident and provided victim an incident number.
Battery on person: Officers responded to a medical call to assist Mesquite Fire with a male who was
intoxicated and fighting with them. The male was arrested for battery on the fire personnel.
Sept. 4:
Lost property: An officer took a report of a lost wallet.
Phone Harassment: Responded to report of an adult sending text messages to juvenile. Spoke with
male advised not to have contact with juvenile in person or electronically.
Recovered stolen vehicle: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business reference a stolen vehicle that was located.
DUI: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. convenience store on a report of a reckless driver. Officer contacted an adult male who was later arrested for DUI, Open Container, and Driving on a revoked License for DUI.
Trespassing: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a female who has returned after being
trespassed. The casino security signed a complaint and the female was taken into custody.
Agency assistance: Officers were provided information of a kidnapping suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was in the city of Mesquite. The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown he is still outstanding, officers are attempting to locate him.
Sept. 5:
Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a residence for a report of domestic battery.
Lost property: An officer took a report of a lost wallet.
Suspicious Person: Responded to report of attempted burglary on Falcon Ridge Pkwy. Observed door locking device had been forcibly removed, however, no entry had been made.
Stolen vehicle: An officer responded to a Lonesome Dove Dr. residence in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Found property: An officer completed a report of found property. A bicycle was located and booked into evidence for safekeeping.
Controlled substance problem: Officer conducted traffic stop on an adult male with an active warrant. Upon contact officer discovered narcotics and subject was taken into custody.
Theft: An officer completed a report of stolen property. An information report was completed.
Theft: Citizen reported someone took two pairs of his pants out of the secured laundry room attached to the apartments on E First North St.
Suspicious person: Officers located an individual who had two Mesquite Municipal Warrants. The
offender was arrested.
Suspicious person: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for an intoxicated male, who tried to enter another person’s room. The male was arrested for Disturbing the Peace.
Sept. 6:
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to Interstate 15 reference a traffic accident. Officer located both vehicles and completed accident investigation. Offending driver received a traffic citation for due care.
Domestic violence: Officers responded to a residence, reference a domestic in progress. One male
was taken into custody for property damage related to domestic violence.
DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult female driver was found to be under the influence of marijuana while driving and was arrested for DUI.
Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. Upon arrival, officers issued the trespasser a citation on behalf of the property’s representative.
Sept. 7:
Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a Mayan Cir. residence on a report of a domestic battery that
occurred the day prior. One male was taken into custody.
Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department to take a report of property damage that happened at a local casino.
Wanted person: Officer responded to the local police department reference a wanted female. The female was located, identified, and arrested on the warrant.
Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of a theft from a vehicle. A written statement was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.
Traffic accident w/ damage: Officers responded to a residence reference a private property damage accident. Both parties provided me with their insurance information.
Wanted person: Detectives arrested a male who had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.
DUI: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The male driver was arrested for DUI.
Sept. 8:
Battery on person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a battery. The offender was gone prior to arrival; therefore, the victim signed a citation to be served upon the suspect when located.
Controlled substance problem: Officers made a traffic stop for a traffic violation. Three males were taken into custody for trafficking a controlled substance.
Controlled substance problem: Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino. After investigation one female subject was taken into custody on drug related charges.
Fraud: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a fraud incident. The male suspect has not been located.
Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer was dispatched to a local intersection, about a minor traffic accident, without injuries. One of the drivers involved in the accident was issued a traffic citation.
Sept. 9:
Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of a theft from vehicle. Officers obtained a written statement and will be following up with casino
security.
Traffic stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a female for speeding. The female was taken into custody for DUI.
Suspicious vehicle: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. One male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.