Police Blotter Sept. 17-23, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 154 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 9

Alarm 12

Animal pick up 4

Assault/Battery 1

Citizen assists 3

Citizen dispute 2

Civil matter 2

Controlled substance problem 3

Disorderly conduct 1

Dispatch non-LEO incident 5

Domestic trouble 2

DUI 2

Found property 1

Fraud 4

Hit & Run 2

Intoxicated person 3

Juvenile problem 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost Property 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 7

Noise disturbance 4

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 4

Property Damage, non-vandalism 4

Reckless driver 3

Recovered stolen vehicle 1

Robbery alarm 2

Sex offender verification 4

Suicidal person 3

Suspicious person 14

Suspicious vehicle 6

Theft 3

Threatening 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 5

Traffic problem 5

Traffic stop 3

Transport 2

Trespassing 7

Unknown problem 5

Unsecure premise 1

Verbal dispute 2

VIN number inspection 8

Wanted person 4

Welfare check 4

Sept. 17:

Suspicious vehicle: An officer conducted an impound of an abandoned vehicle.

Traffic stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the vehicle being

impounded.

Suspicious person: Observed suspicious male behind Kelkim St. business. Identified subject and notified business representative.Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer was dispatched to a local address, about a minor traffic accident, without injuries.Property damage, non-vandalism: An Officer responded on a private property, unattended vehicle damage report.Domestic trouble: Officers were dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino hotel, about a domestic dispute. An adult male subject was arrested for a TPO violation and an adult female subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.Sept. 18:Fraud: A fraud/embezzlement report was taken.Theft: An Officer responded to a Buteo Bend residence in reference to a theft.Fraud: Officer received information from a victim of theft that unauthorized individuals falsified financial documents to obtain funds. The investigation is ongoing.Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. Casino for a trespass violator. Upon arrival Security signed a complaint against an unwanted male patron. The male was cited and released.Theft: Officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for a report of a theft by a casino employee. A report was taken.Sept. 19:Threatening: A taxi cab driver notified police of a suspect who threatened him. Officers located the subject. The subject obstructed police and resisted police by running and fighting the police.Found Property: An officer responded to a Hillside Rd. business reference found property.Wanted person: A female adult was taking into custody for a bench warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.Trespassing: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. trespassing, after contacting the suspect he was taken into custody.Sept. 20:Controlled substance problem: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of a juvenile being stuck by a needle. Two males and two females were taken into custody.Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a Wheelwright Ct. residence for a report of a hit and run traffic accident. The offender was not located.Lost Property: A report was taken for a theft of personal property.DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.Wanted Person: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. hotel for a civil situation. Officers learned one of the parties involved had an active and confirmed felony warrant out of Utah and placed her under arrest without further incident.Traffic stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations and subsequently arrested the driver for DUI.Theft: An officer was dispatched to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business, in reference to a possible theft. Five adult subjects were identified at the scene, but there was no evidence of a theft.Sept. 21:Welfare Check: Mesquite Officer responded to a Rivers Bend Dr. residence reference a welfare check.Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor traffic accident. The Officer completed a traffic accident report, no injuries were reported.Lost property: Officers took a report of a lost wallet.Suspicious person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a threatening incident. No arrests were made and all parties left without incident.Sept. 22:Agency assistance: Officer responded to a local commercial business for a report of credit card fraud. Officer took a report and investigation is ongoing.Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino on a report of property damage to a slot machine.Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a minor traffic accident at a local intersection. Officer completed a traffic accident report, all parties involved denied any injuries.Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino to take a report for property damage.Theft: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. department store for a report of a theft. One male subject was taken into custody for petit larceny.Hit & Run: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence reference a hit and run accident that occurred at a different location. Officers completed a report.Recovered Stolen Vehicle: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, for a traffic offense. The vehicle was found to be stolen and the driver, an adult male subject, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen license plates, and traffic offenses.Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino reference an ID check. One male was cited for trespassing.Suspicious Person: Officers arrested an intoxicated male at a W. Hafen Rd. park after park curfew hours.Sept. 23: Assault/Battery: Officers responded to the hospital reference an assault. Officer spoke with the victim who refused to cooperate with this investigation.Wanted person: Officers arrested a male at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a warrant.Fraud: Officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store for a report of a fraud. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.Miscellaneous CAD call record: Officers took a report of a possible suspect for a stolen weapon.Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. supermarket reference a theft. Officers took a report and collected surveillance on the subject for possible identification. Officers will attempt to locate the suspect.Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a four-vehicle accident on Sandhill Blvd with no injuries. Report was taken and one driver was cited.Civil Dispute: Officers responded to Mesa Blvd. residence reference a welfare check. An investigation was conducted and no crime was determined to be committed.Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a report of domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the Officer spoke to both parties involved. Investigation resulted in showing that a battery occurred between husband and wife at the residence they reside in. The aggressor was arrested and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a Joshua Dr. residence reference an accident. Both parties exchanged vehicle and insurance information.