Police Blotter Sept. 10-16, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 158 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 2

Agency assistance 4

Alarm 12

Animal bite 1

Animal complaint 1

Animal pick up 1

Attempt to locate 3

Citizen assist 5

Civil matter 2

Controlled purchase of drugs 1

Controlled substance problem 3

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 3

DUI 3

Fighting 1

Fire drill 1

Found property 4

Fraud 4

Hit & run 2

Indecent exposure 1

Juvenile problem 1

K9 Search 1

Keep the peace 2

Minor possessing/consuming 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Noise disturbance 1

Non-LEO incident 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 1

Past disturbance 1

Person on foot 5

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 6

Reckless driver 2

Recovered stolen vehicle 2

Robbery alarm 4

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen vehicle 2

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 18

suspicious vehicle 5

Theft 5

Theft from vehicle 2

Traffic accident w/o injury 2

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic problem 1

Trespassing 4

Unknown problem 4

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 9

Wanted person 1

Welfare check 9

Sept. 10:

Minor Possessing/Consuming: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle and subsequently

issued a citation to an 18-year-old male for consuming alcohol.

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a Blackfoot St. residence, in reference to a suspicious situation.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers observed property damage to a local traffic sign. The damage was documented and reported to the appropriate City department.

Juvenile problem: An officer responded to a World Champion Way city park reference a non-vandalism related property damage.

Stolen vehicle: An officer responded to the report of a stolen vehicle from a Mesa Blvd. business parking lot. The officer located the vehicle abandoned a short distance from theft.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: An officer located a stolen vehicle abandoned in a N. Sandhill Blvd. parking lot.

Verbal disturbance: Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a Bridle Path Ln. residence. Both parties were instructed to separate from each other for the evening.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers were dispatched to a casino reference a domestic battery. The suspect and victim left the area, however a second vehicle was stuck by an adult male who allegedly is involved in the domestic.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino, reference property damage. A female suspect “keyed” her ex-boyfriend’s car. A citation was issued to the female.

Sept. 11:

Recovered stolen vehicle: Responded to Commerce Cir. business on a recovered vehicle which was previously reported stolen from Mesquite. Owner was advised and a report was taken.

Citizen assist: Spoke with a party regarding past domestic among family members, advised that

the victim will need to complete a report. Officer advised a welfare check would be conducted.

Civil matter: Spoke with party who was concerned about health, safety, and welfare of themselves and children from a spouse. Party was advised to stay somewhere they feel safe and contact family courts regarding custody as well as a TPO if safety is threatened.

Theft: Officers responded to the Police Department at 500 Hillside Drive to report her

prescription pills were stolen by a family member but she didn’t know who. The

RP wanted to make the incident a matter of record.

Sept. 12:

Trespassing: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino regarding trespass. Contacted subject who

was placed under arrest and transported to MDC.

Fraud: Officer took a report of fraud/I.D. theft. photos and statements obtained.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a residence reference a theft from a motor vehicle. A

report was completed.

Fraud: An officer responded to a bank reference fraudulent charge on a credit card.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision. Report taken.

Controlled purchase of drugs: Detectives collected medications from the Drug Take Back Program.

Domestic Violence: A female was arrested for domestic battery, and booked into the city jail.

Sept. 13:

Found Property: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference found property. Property was booked in for destruction.

Stolen vehicle: Officers responded to a Pulispher Ln. residence reference a stolen vehicle.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Valley View Dr. residence reference a report of stolen property.

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a Second South St. residence reference a report of an attempted stolen vehicle.

Controlled substance problem: Officers observed a suspicious vehicle at a local casino and made contact with a male and female. The female was taken into custody for possession of narcotics.

Controlled substance problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. One male was arrested for possession of scheduled I narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 14:

Wanted person: Officers arrested one female at a local casino for a warrant.

Theft: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. convenience store for a report of theft of money

by an employee. Report was taken and investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Minor two-vehicle accident, no injuries, and minor damage.

Fraud: Detective’s responded to a possible fraud involving social security number.

Theft: Officers responded to a Valley View Dr. residence in response to a burglary that had

occurred earlier this week.

Hit & Run: Officers responded to a Moss Dr. residence reference an hit and run incident. One male

was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Suspicious Person: An officer observed two females at the Mesquite Cemetery past park hours. Upon

speaking with the females, officers learned that one had local warrants for her arrest and subsequently took her into custody without further incident.

Sept. 15:

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to an Adobe Dr. residence reference property damage.

DUI: Officers were flagged down by a pedestrian for a car accident. One female was taken into custody for DUI.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino reference a trespass. One male was cited

for trespassing.

Domestic violence: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. hotel reference domestic violence. The suspect left the scene prior to police contact. The suspect has a citation to be served for his arrest.

Sept. 16:

Animal bite: An officer was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to an animal bite.

Theft: An officer responded and completed a report of a theft.

Theft: Responded to Mesa Blvd. business on report of theft of a wallet. Statement and report

taken.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to a report of graffiti.

Property damage, non-vandalism: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot on a report of vandalism. There are no suspects at this time.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for a trespass violator. The violator was cited

and released.

Suspicious vehicle: An officer located an abandoned vehicle in the middle of a Mesquite roadway. The

vehicle was towed.