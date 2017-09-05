Police Blotter Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 159 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 8

Alarm 12

Animal pick up 4

Background investigation 3

Battery on person 1

Citizen assists 2

Custody Issue 6

Dead body 1

Domestic trouble 4

Domestic violence 3

DUI 2

Found property 2

Fraud 4

Hit & run 3

Intoxicated person 2

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 2

Mental person 1

Minor gambling 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 6

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 5

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Past disturbance 2

Person on foot 4

Phone harassment 5

Property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 2

Recovered stolen vehicle 1

Runaway juvenile 1

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious vehicle 1

Suspicious person 9

Theft 4

Theft from vehicle 6

TPO/restraining order 2

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 2

Traffic Stop 2

Transport 1

Trespassing 6

Unknown problem 2

Unsecure premise 1

VIN number inspection 9

Wanted person 5

Weapon offense 2

Welfare check 6

Aug. 27:

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of a domestic disturbance in the motel.

Domestic trouble: An officer responded to a report of a possible domestic problem.

Person on foot: An officer observed a male adult in the roadway and made contact.

Suspicious person: Officers were approached by a security officer of an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino who asked for assistance on a suspicious situation. Officers observed an intoxicated male who was later arrested for Breach of Peace.

Custody Issue: An officer responded to a W. Hafen Ln. residence regarding custody issue between an adult male and an adult female.

Wanted person: An officer located an adult female with a warrant out of Mesquite. The adult

female was arrested for the warrant.

Runaway Juvenile: Officer’s responded on a report of a runaway juvenile. The female juvenile was located by text and stated she would return home.

Traffic stop: Officer observed a white Honda Passport traveling approximately 57 miles per

hour in a 35 mile per hour zone traveling south on Falcon Ridge Pkwy. Upon contacting the driver, it was discovered he had a failure to appear warrant out of Douglas County for traffic offenses. The driver was taken into custody for the speeding violation.

Minor Gambling: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a minor gambling report. Upon arrival, it was discovered Security located a male 18 years of age gambling at a slot machine. Casino representative signed a complaint for minor gambling.

Aug. 28:

Wanted person: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino on a suspicious subject who ran from security. Officers located the subject who was later arrested on outstanding bench warrants.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a report of a theft of tools from a motor vehicle.

Custody issue: An officer responded to the Detention Center lobby about a child custody matter.

Theft: An officer responded to a theft of materials from a construction site on Pebble View Ln.

Agency assistance: Officers responded to an agency assist. A highly intoxicated female claimed she was jumped by three 12-year-old boys. She refused any medical assistance and

would not give any accurate descriptions of people involved or the incident that occurred.

Past Disturbance: Officer responded to The Police lobby for a TPO violation call. A female RP stated her ex is contacting her via Email and Facebook which is in violation of their TPO. No one knows of the ex’s current location except he’s either in Texas or Salt Lake City Utah. The incident has been documented as a matter of record.

Battery on person: Officers responded to a physical altercation in the jail. The inmates were separated without further incident.

Aug. 29:

Theft from vehicle: Responded to a report of theft from vehicle. Several items removed from a work

vehicle.

Fraud: An officer responded on a report of a fraud. An information report was completed.

Wanted person: Responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence and arrested an adult female with Bench Warrant.

Suspicious vehicle: Officer was posted observing traffic when he observed a vehicle with a bag on the roof while it was driving down the street. The Officer attempted to try to pull the vehicle over when the driver pulled into a parking lot and ran from the vehicle.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a Turtleback Rd. residence for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation was completed and an arrest was made.

Aug. 30:

Battery on person: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino reference a female causing a disturbance. The female was cited for battery and breach of peace.

Phone Harassment: Officers respond to police department lobby, reference a harassment call. Female

subject was advised to not have contact with subject and to follow the court

order.

Dead Body: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence, reference a deceased male. Clark County Coroners arrived on scene and investigated.

Recovered stolen vehicle: Officers were notified of a recovered stolen vehicle in Las Vegas. The

vehicle’s owner was notified of the vehicle’s location.

Aug. 31

Agency Assistance: Officers received information from a nearby agency of potential stolen property

recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a local restaurant parking lot for a report of vehicle

accident. After investigation one male subject was taken into custody for

driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fraud: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a fraud call. No transaction took place and the male suspect left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. He was not located.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino reference a trespassed subject who crashed

her vehicle into a wall. Officers located the female off their property and arrested her for hit and run accident and trespassing.

Hit & run: Officers responded to a traffic accident. One female was cited for leaving the

scene of an accident and other traffic violations.

Sept. 1:

DUI: Officers responded to a local business on a report of a suspicious vehicle in

the parking lot, running, with a male subject inside. Officers made an arrest for DUI.

Domestic Violence IP: Parent reported to the school her daughter was involved in a domestic violence incident while at home with her boyfriend.

Wanted person: Officer conducted a traffic stop on a male subject with an active bench warrant.

Male was arrested on the warrant.

Agency assistance: Officers was contacted by a local school for a problem with a student.

Theft: Officers responded to W. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a theft incident. One female was

arrested for shoplifting.

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to a theft from a vehicle incident, located at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino. The suspect has yet to be located.

Sept. 2:

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. hotel reference a possible domestic battery. Officers investigated and subsequently arrested the male.

Hit & Run: An officer was dispatched to a Riverside Rd. address, about a single vehicle hit and run traffic accident. The vehicle that was involved in the accident was in the area. The driver of the vehicle was issued citations for failure to stop at an accident scene, possession of marijuana (person under 21 years

old), and driver license restrictions violation.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a traffic accident with minor injuries involving one vehicle. The adult female driver was arrested for DUI.

Stolen vehicle: Responded to a E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a vehicle theft. Obtained information and vehicle was placed into NCIC.

Theft from vehicle: Officer was contacted by a citizen wanting to report a stolen license plate. Officer took report and provided an incident number to registered owner and advised to contact DMV on the next business day.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a report of an individual who

failed to pay for a cab fare. The individual was arrested for Defrauding a Proprietor

Property damage, non-vandalism: Responded to report of property damage. Statement obtained and report follow.

Agency assistance: Responded to report of an agency assist. RP wanted to make a report (Matter of Record) regarding a former roommate. Report was taken and will be forwarded to LVMPD.

Theft from vehicle: Officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle. The reporting person stated they left their wallet in their vehicle overnight. The vehicle was left unlocked. The RP found the wallet was missing in the morning.

Lost Property: Officer responded to a lost property report via phone call. The reporting person

stated he lost his card at a local gas station here in Mesquite. The card has been used since in numerous places in Nevada and California. The reporting person stated he needed to report it for his bank records.

DUI: Officers responded to a reported accident at a N. Sandhill Blvd. restaurant. The driver of

the vehicle was arrested for DUI.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded on a child custody issue. A report was created.