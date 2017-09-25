Seeking Nevada Organizations interested in developing national service programs to address critical community needs

Nevada, Statewide, September 20, 2017 —Nevada Volunteers is pleased to release this Notice of Funding Opportunity which requests applications from Nevada organizations and agencies interested in receiving AmeriCorps funding to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members. Nevada is excited to open this Notice of Funding Opportunity for nonprofits, faith-based organizations, government entities or Indian tribes looking to make a positive imprint through development of a national service program in Nevada for the grant year 2018-2019.

AmeriCorps programs support local community efforts by addressing education, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, disaster services and veteran and military families through AmeriCorps member assignments which provide direct service and capacity-building activities, while also mobilizing volunteers. Applicants will design service activities for a team of members who have each committed to one year of service. Funding is available to launch an operational AmeriCorps program or to develop a new program with support from Nevada Volunteers through a planning grant of up to $75,000.

Organizations interested in applying for this funding should review the full Notice of Funding Opportunity and are strongly encouraged to attend the pre-application webinars and outreach sessions. These sessions provide additional information about AmeriCorps that will help organizations and agencies determine if AmeriCorps funding can help them achieve their mission. To learn more about the detailed timeline, instructions, and application, visit:

www.nevadavolunteers.org/americorps/americorps-funding/