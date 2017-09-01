MPD arrest meth dealer

On Aug. 22 at approximately 10:25 a.m., Mesquite Narcotics Detectives completed a lengthy investigation involving a Las Vegas man who was suspected of regularly transporting a large amount of crystal meth amphetamines from Las Vegas to the Mesquite area for distribution.

Throughout the period of the investigation, the suspect had made multiple trips from Las Vegas, each time trafficking a large amount of crystal meth into Mesquite.

On the morning of Aug. 22, Mesquite Police concluded their operation by safely take the suspect into custody.

A search warrant was then executed on the vehicle the suspect had been driving at the time of his arrest, which led detectives to a bag containing one pound of crystal meth, as well as three other smaller packaged bags of meth.

Jose Galvez, 31, of North Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with: Five felony counts of trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance (meth) and four felony counts of selling a schedule 1 controlled substance (meth).

Due to the felony charges, Galvez was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

A booking photo of the suspect and a photo of the packaged crystal meth are attached to this release.

