Mohave county book mobile schedule

The Mohave County Library has a bookmobile which stops in Scenic as well as Beaver Dam/ Littlefield every other week. The schedule is as follows:
Scenic:
at the Scenic General Store parking lot on 2960 Scenic Blvd
OCTOBER 10 AND 24
` NOVEMBER 7 AND 21
DECEMBER 5 AND 19
Beaver Dam Middle School
OCTOBER 11 AND 25
NOVEMBER 8 AND 22
DECEMBER 6 AND 20
Beaver Dam/ Littlefield:
in parking lot next to Canyonland Medical Center and behind the Beaver Dam Fire Station
OCTOBER 11 AND 25
NOVEMBER 8 AND 22
DECEMBER 6 AND 20