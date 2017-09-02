Mesquite Shelter Pet listing 9/1/17

September is National Disaster Planning for your pet.

PLEASE MAKE A PLAN, Mesquite may not have the floods like Texas is having now but a disaster can occur any time.

Planning ahead is the key to keeping yourself and your pets safe if disaster strikes. Follow these tips to make an emergency plan for your pets:

Microchip your pets

Microchip identification is one of the best ways to ensure that you and your pet are reunited if you are separated. Be sure to keep the microchip registration up-to-date, and include at least one emergency number of a friend or relative who resides out of your immediate area. Keep a collar and tag on all cats and dogs

Keep several current phone numbers on your animal’s identification tag. Identification on indoor-only cats is especially important. If your home is damaged during a disaster, they could easily escape. Plan a pet-friendly place to stay

Search in advance for out-of-area pet-friendly hotels or boarding facilities, or make a housing exchange agreement with an out-of-area friend or relative. Never leave your pet behind if you evacuate! Use the buddy system

Exchange pet information, evacuation plans and house keys with a few trusted neighbors or nearby friends. If you’re caught outside evacuation lines when an evacuation order is issued, your neighbors or friends can evacuate your pets for you. Prepare an emergency kit for each animal

Stock up on the items you may need during a disaster now so you do not get caught unprepared. Below are basic items you should include in your pets’ disaster kits. Store your disaster kit supplies in an easy-to-grab container.

One-week supply of food. Store it in a water-tight container and rotate it every three months to keep it fresh. If you use canned food, include a spare can opener.

One-week supply of fresh water. If officials declare your household water unfit to drink, it’s also unsafe for your pets. Follow American Red Cross guidelines for storing emergency water for your family and your pets.

If your animal takes medication, a replacement supply may not be easily available following a disaster.

Copies of vaccination records

Photographs of you with your pets to prove ownership

Photographs of your pets in case you need to make “lost pet” fliers

Pet first aid kit

Temporary ID tags. If you’ve evacuated, use this to record your temporary contact information and/or the phone number of an unaffected friend or relative.

Carrier or leash for each animal.

Identify emergency veterinary facilities outside of your immediate area

If a disaster has affected your community, emergency veterinary facilities may be closed. Pets may become injured or ill during the disaster, so make sure you know how to access other emergency facilities. You can also check with your veterinarian to find out if they have an emergency plan that includes setting up in an alternate, emergency facility. Plan for temporary confinement

Physical structures, like walls, fences and barns may be destroyed during a disaster. Have a plan for keeping your animal safely confined. You may need a tie-out, crate or kennel.

Often, when animals are evacuated to unfamiliar locations, their stress and fear can lead to illness injury.

Comfort your animals

Your animals will appreciate your calm presence and soft, comforting voice if they are stressed following a disaster or while evacuated, and you may find it comforting to spend time with them, too. Some animals, especially cats, may be too scared to be comforted. Interact with them on their terms. Some animals may find toys, especially long-lasting chew toys, comforting. Know where to search for lost animals

When animals become lost during a disaster, they often end up at a local shelter. Keep handy the locations and phone numbers of the shelters in your area.

Featured Dog- Susie Q

Susie Q was found as a stray. she is a little shy until she gets to know you but is super friendly and loving. She walks well on leash. Susie Q likes to sit on your lap or beside you to keep you company.

Other available dogs:

Opal- 2 month Chihuahua puppy. Full of energy. Playful

Charo- 2 year old Chihuahua She is dark chocolate in color. Charo is shy but warms up to people.

Featured cat- Misty

Misty is a pretty lady. She is a quiet and calm gray tortoiseshell whose owner lost her home and could not take her. She is very loving and wants to be petted and loves to be brushed. She will follow you around in case you have a few minutes to give her some attention and petting. She is 7 years old.

Other available cats

Winnie- Pretty orange and white lady. Loves attention. Quiet girl.

Joey and Rosa – bonded pair. Need to be adopted together

Twinkle- 14 month old tortoiseshell with one half of face one color and other half another.

Hopper- 8 month old gray and white tabby. Very friendly and loving.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER