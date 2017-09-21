Mesquite Men’s Golf Association

SCHOLL / ANDERSON TIE, YEH IS THIRD

The start of the out of town matches for the MMGA starts out with some surprises including a shocker. Andrew Yeh did not play well from those far, far back tees at Sand Hollow recording a 43-38-81. It is not a surprise that Rick Scholl, after recovering from his knee surgery is playing better each day as he fired a 41-39-80. But the huge upset is that Doug Anderson shot 41-39-80. He lost out to Scholl for medalist on the first handicap hole with a bogey but crushed the net category with a 61. Eleven net strokes back in second place was David Miller with a 72. Yeh with all those strokes grabbed third at a net 73. Dick Swayne and Hal Rundle were tied for 4th net at 74 which Rundle won by recording bogey, bogey, par, par and Swayne bogeying the 4th handicap hole for 5th. Ed Hoepfner and Bubba Petrick went bogey, bogey until Hoepfner got the last spot with a par. Welcome new member Steve Barringer.

SCHOLL BEATS YEA FOR SECOND STRAIGHT TIME

The MMGA moved on to Coyote Springs on Thursday where 22 players teed it up. Andrew Yeh and Rick Scholl came in with identical scores of 82. It went to the fifth handicap hole to break the tie and give medalist honors to Scholl with a par and Yeh’s bogey. After Yeh got over the shock he learned that he won first place low net with his 71. Larry Foley enjoying the forward tees came in second as his 94 gross netted a 75. David Miller got third place when he parred the first handicap hole and Ken Ward doubled it for 4th low net. Ron Bankson broke a four way tie for 5th with a par on the number one hole. Dick Swayne shot bogey, 2X, birdie for 6th while Gene Scavetta and Bill Irace had larger scores on the same holes as Bankson and Swayne. The only known shot of the day was by Tim Bergstrom on the second handicap hole number 14 as his second shot rolled up to within six inches of the cup.

