You are here: Home / Living / Community Announcements / Mesquite Gaming Invites Mesquite Police and Mesquite Fire to Compete for a Good Cause

Mesquite Gaming Invites Mesquite Police and Mesquite Fire to Compete for a Good Cause

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
September 6, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

This Friday, September 8, at 6 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Fire Department will be found at the CasaBlanca BBQ Fest stuffing their faces as they compete against each other in a watermelon eating contest.  Mesquite Gaming has invited the police department and fire department to compete as a fun way to support a local charity.  Mesquite Gaming will be donating $1,000 to a local charity, chosen by the winning department.

Each year the CasaBlanca BBQ Fest draws visitors from all over and is a great family event which lasts throughout the weekend.  We invite the whole family to come enjoy a great environment, some great food, and to watch Mesquite police officers and firefighters compete.  Please come and mingle with us while at the same time supporting a good cause.

For more information on the CasaBlanca BBQ Food Festival, please visit casablancaresort.com/mesquite-bbq

Filed Under: Community, Community Announcements, Entertainment, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*