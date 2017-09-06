Mesquite Gaming Invites Mesquite Police and Mesquite Fire to Compete for a Good Cause

This Friday, September 8, at 6 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Fire Department will be found at the CasaBlanca BBQ Fest stuffing their faces as they compete against each other in a watermelon eating contest. Mesquite Gaming has invited the police department and fire department to compete as a fun way to support a local charity. Mesquite Gaming will be donating $1,000 to a local charity, chosen by the winning department.

Each year the CasaBlanca BBQ Fest draws visitors from all over and is a great family event which lasts throughout the weekend. We invite the whole family to come enjoy a great environment, some great food, and to watch Mesquite police officers and firefighters compete. Please come and mingle with us while at the same time supporting a good cause.

For more information on the CasaBlanca BBQ Food Festival, please visit casablancaresort.com/mesquite-bbq