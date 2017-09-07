Mesquite Gaming BBQ Event Schedule

This Friday, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, kicks off its all-new CasaBlanca BBQ Fest with exciting entertainment, fun and games and, of course, mouthwatering ribs. The event, which runs from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, features award-winning vendors including Austin Texas Lightning BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company and Texas Outlaw BBQ. The full schedule for this weekend-long event is below.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
1 – 7 p.m.
CasaBlanca Events Center
Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.
- 3 – 5 p.m.: KCYE 102.7 The Coyote and 99.9 KONY Country LIVE
- 4 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: KCYE 102.7 The Coyote vs. 99.9 KONY Country
- 5 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
- 5:30 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
- 6 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: Mesquite Police Department vs. Mesquite Fire Department
- 7 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.
- Noon – 12:45 p.m.: Seth Grabel – Magician Variety Show (FREE to the public)
- 2 – 2:45 p.m.: Seth Grabel – Magician Variety Show (FREE to the public)
- 3:30 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
- 4 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 10-11 year-olds
- 5 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
CasaBlanca Showroom
Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.
- Noon: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
- 1 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 10-11 year-olds
- 2 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds
CasaBlanca BBQ Fest runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The event is free and open to the public. Special hotel rates are available at CasaBlanca Resort. Book online or by calling 702-345-6789. Mention code 1BBQ8.
For more information, visit casablancaresort.com/mesquite-bbq. Follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For the latest news announcements, executive bios and assets, visit the Mesquite Gaming newsroom.
# # #
About Mesquite Gaming:
Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit mesquitegaming.com.