You are here: Home / Living / Community Announcements / Mesquite Gaming BBQ Event Schedule

Mesquite Gaming BBQ Event Schedule

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
September 7, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

This Friday, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, kicks off its all-new CasaBlanca BBQ Fest with exciting entertainment, fun and games and, of course, mouthwatering ribs. The event, which runs from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, features award-winning vendors including Austin Texas Lightning BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company and Texas Outlaw BBQ. The full schedule for this weekend-long event is below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

1 – 7 p.m.

CasaBlanca Events Center

Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

  • 3 – 5 p.m.: KCYE 102.7 The Coyote and 99.9 KONY Country LIVE
  • 4 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: KCYE 102.7 The Coyote vs. 99.9 KONY Country
  • 5 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
  • 5:30 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
  • 6 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: Mesquite Police Department vs. Mesquite Fire Department
  • 7 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

  • Noon – 12:45 p.m.: Seth Grabel – Magician Variety Show (FREE to the public)
  • 2 – 2:45 p.m.: Seth Grabel – Magician Variety Show (FREE to the public)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
  • 4 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 10-11 year-olds
  • 5 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CasaBlanca Showroom

Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

  • Noon: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds
  • 1 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 10-11 year-olds
  • 2 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds

CasaBlanca BBQ Fest runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The event is free and open to the public. Special hotel rates are available at CasaBlanca Resort.  Book online or by calling 702-345-6789. Mention code 1BBQ8.

For more information, visit  casablancaresort.com/mesquite-bbq.  Follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For the latest news announcements, executive bios and assets, visit the Mesquite Gaming newsroom.

 

# # #

 

About Mesquite Gaming:

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit mesquitegaming.com.

 

 

Filed Under: Community, Community Announcements, Entertainment, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*