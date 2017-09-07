Mesquite Gaming BBQ Event Schedule

This Friday, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, kicks off its all-new CasaBlanca BBQ Fest with exciting entertainment, fun and games and, of course, mouthwatering ribs. The event, which runs from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, features award-winning vendors including Austin Texas Lightning BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company and Texas Outlaw BBQ. The full schedule for this weekend-long event is below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

1 – 7 p.m.

CasaBlanca Events Center

Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

3 – 5 p.m.: KCYE 102.7 The Coyote and 99.9 KONY Country LIVE

4 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: KCYE 102.7 The Coyote vs. 99.9 KONY Country

5 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds

5:30 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds

6 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: Mesquite Police Department vs. Mesquite Fire Department

7 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

Noon – 12:45 p.m.: Seth Grabel – Magician Variety Show (FREE to the public)

2 – 2:45 p.m.: Seth Grabel – Magician Variety Show (FREE to the public)

3:30 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds

4 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 10-11 year-olds

5 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CasaBlanca Showroom

Beginning at 11 a.m., attendees can enjoy barbecue and carnival-style food vendors, beer garden, tailgate activities and games, and live music with DJ Jimmy Z. The day’s schedule also includes children’s pie and watermelon eating contests and prize giveaways.

Noon: Watermelon Eating Contest: 8-9 year-olds

1 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 10-11 year-olds

2 p.m.: Watermelon Eating Contest: 12-13 year-olds

CasaBlanca BBQ Fest runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The event is free and open to the public. Special hotel rates are available at CasaBlanca Resort. Book online or by calling 702-345-6789. Mention code 1BBQ8.

For more information, visit casablancaresort.com/mesquite-bbq. Follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For the latest news announcements, executive bios and assets, visit the Mesquite Gaming newsroom.

About Mesquite Gaming:

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit mesquitegaming.com.