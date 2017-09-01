The Mesquite Council of the Knights of Columbus to Host First Responders Appreciation Ceremony & 9/11 Commemorative Service

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual First Responders Appreciation Ceremony & 9/11 Commemorative Service at La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church at 401 Canyon Crest Drive in Mesquite. The service will start at 2 p.m. on Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Clergy from various churches in Mesquite will participate in the service.

The Knights of Columbus will honor the Mesquite Police and Fire Departments during the program. Individual police officers and fire fighters will be given awards for outstanding service to the community. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony. All Mesquite residents and visitors are invited to join us Monday afternoon.

The local council of the Knights of Columbus is a service organization dedicated to helping the community in many ways. They are one of the charter sponsors of the Mesquite Little League and of Mesquite Reads Summer Reading Program. They also support other local charities like the Mesquite Chapter of the Special Olympics, and the local chapter of the Salvation Army. The Knights are affiliated with La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church. Many of their service activities are done in conjunction with the church.

Please call or Joel Sodano (513) 885-1926 or Rick Crain (702) 521-4665 with any questions.