Mesquite Chamber of Commerce to Hold a Ribbon Cutting for Beehive Homes

The Chamber invites the community to celebrate the ground breaking for construction of a new building addition, at a ribbon cutting! Mayor Litman will join us to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Gerald Hamilton, Owner and Vickie Ramirez, Manager have over 40 years combined experience as caregivers and post-acute healthcare settings. Also an owner, Tim Steward, is a Las Vegas native and is a homebuilder in St. George.

Beehive Homes of Mesquite offers the finest in senior living for those needing assistance with daily care, in a home-like setting. We are part of a national franchise organization but independently owned and locally managed.

Mesquite has been a great community for Beehive Homes. They are currently running at full occupancy; so they are making plans for their second location just across the driveway at 780 Second South.

Contact Michelle West at 702-346-2902 or mwest@mesquitenvchamber.com for additional information.