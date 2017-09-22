Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing September 22, 2017

Light a Candle

Remember Me Thursday, September 28, 2017

Animal-lovers and animal welfare organizations across the globe will unite on Thursday, September 28, 2017 (the fourth Thursday of September, annually) with a Remember Me Thursday™ pet candle-lighting ceremony. The candles, lit on the exact same day across the world, will honor the millions of pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home and shine a light on the millions of healthy pets who are still awaiting adoption. The Remember Me Thursday global awareness campaign encourages individuals to light a candle this day (literally or virtually) and to opt to adopt, reducing the millions of orphan pets euthanized each year.

By lighting a candle on Remember Me Thursday, September 28, 2017, you are remembering those pets that have lost their lives but you are also shining a light on orphan pets in need of homes right now.

Be a Part of the Remember Me Thursday Awareness Movement

Featured dog- at this time there are no dogs available for adoption.

Featured cat- Ferris, Fisher and Fargo (pictured left to right) 3 brothers 4-5 months old. Orange and white tabby’s. These brothers came to shelter along with a sister and their mother. The boyz are very nicely marked. They are a little shy and not quite sure about what is happening in their lives right now. They are easily handled but need some tender loving care. They are calm kittens. They are learning to play with toys.

Other available cats-

Hazel- Momma cat of the 4 kittens. Friendly and loves attention

Brandy- sister to the boyz. Friendly and loves being held

Winnie- very calm lady. Pretty markings. Likes being petted and brushed

Misty- only cat please. Loves attention and being petted

Twinkles- beautiful tortoiseshell. Loves people. Calm and easily handled

Celine- pretty gray and white kitten. Plays with toys but is a little shy.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER