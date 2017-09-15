Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing September 15, 2017

National Dog Week

Celebrated the last full week of September each year, National Dog Week dates all the way back to 1928. What does this mean for you? Nothing. This week isn’t about you, it is all about dogs. Get your leashes, harnesses, treats and toys ready for a weeklong celebration of all things dog. While you love on your cuddly best friend, don’t forget about the less-fortunate four-legged angels looking for forever homes. The purpose of National Dog Week is twofold — pay homage to the pups that enrich your life by showing responsible pet ownership and do your part to help dogs in need. We’ll help you make the most of National Dog Week. Now in its 84th year, NDW is celebrated all across the US with local events, belly rubs, and lots of treats!

Here are some suggestions for National Dog Week:

Pamper Your Pooch

Not all dogs enjoy a trip to the groomer, but if your dogs are anything like ours they enjoy a good brushing. Making sure your dog’s nails are trimmed, ears are clean, and bathing them regularly will keep your 4-legged friends more comfortable. While it’s not good to let your dog get everything he wants all the time, there’s nothing wrong with giving him some extra love or special something to celebrate. Massaging your dog or just giving him some extra cuddles might be a wonderful way to show him your appreciation in honor of National Dog Week.

Got Treats?

Pick up some of your dog’s favorite treats from your local store.

Play Time/Visit the Park

Play time with your dog is important. Whether it’s playing a game of fetch or just running around the yard together, your dogs will appreciate the quality time with you and also get some needed exercise. Take a hike, take extra-long walks, play games like fetch or hide-and-go seek, and go for a scenic fall drive. Whatever your pooch loves to do, indulge him and have fun together! Visit the dog park-if you’re lucky enough to have a dog park in your community; this is a great way to keep your dog social, active, and happy. It’s even a great way for dog moms and dads to socialize.

Go have some fun. Learn something new.

Whether it’s practicing basic obedience cues in fun ways or doing an agility class, pairing physical and mental stimulation to reinforce behaviors you want from your dog or teach awesome tricks is a great way to bond with your dog.

Adopt a shelter dog or rescue dog.

There are many dogs in our shelters and because of overpopulation, and as a result, an adoptable dog or cat is put down every eight seconds in our country, totaling four million a year. Foster a rescue dog. You are making space so the rescue/shelter can take in another animal and you are helping provide a stable home for the foster animal. Consider making a huge difference in the life of a dog (or even a cat!) by fostering or adopting.

Spay or neuter your dog.

If you got a puppy or kitten earlier this year and haven’t done this yet, please do! As we’ve already discussed, pet overpopulation is a huge issue in our world, and not only will it make a difference in this regard, it will also make for a healthier, happier pet! Dogs that have been altered are far less likely to escape, roam and get hurt or hurt others, and it prevents reproductive organ cancers and disease. It’s the law in Mesquite.

Featured dog- Sire

Sire is a 7 year old Weimaraner. He is a nice big gentleman. He knows sit, does well on a leash. He loves everyone especially someone that will brush him or rub his belly. Sire needs to get into an exercise and diet routine to slim down a little and would make a good walking/exercise buddy.

Other available dogs- At this time there are no other dogs available for adoption

Featured cat- Winnie

Winnie is a large cat. She lost her home through no fault of her own when her owner moved and did not take her with him. Winnie is a calm lady that will talk and tell you all kinds of stories. She is a perfect companion for someone not wanting an active cat. Winnie is a “decorator” cat, she will grace your home with her presence all for just some food, love and a nice brushing. Beautiful markings.

Other available cats-

Misty came to us when her owner lost their home and could not take her with them when she moved. Very loving and craves attention

Twinkles owner also lost their home. She is very outgoing and will follow you around waiting for you to stop and give her the love she deserves.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER