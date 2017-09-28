Manufacturing Day returns for local school kids

It’s turning out to be one of the more popular annual events for local school kids as they get to spend a day learning how things are made during Manufacturing Day. The event is held at schools throughout Clark County with many businesses participating in the learning process.

Mesquite Regional Business and Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance are helping put together student tours of Primex Plastics and LoadTec Technology in Mesquite on Oct. 5. After the tours, the students will meet with representatives at the College of Southern Nevada Mesquite campus to learn about educational opportunities in the local area.

“This is the future of our community and the future of our workforce,” said Perry Ursem, vice president, Business Retention and Expansion at LVGEA during last year’s event. “It’s about educating industry about the assets we have in our community and our schools. And, this is the workforce that industry looks for. The reality is we have the workforce resources in our schools that businesses need and want. These tours are a perfect opportunity to bring the two entities together. These tours are a way to show kids there’s more than just MacDonald’s after they graduate.”