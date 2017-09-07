Letter to the editor-Walmart- Get A Map!

The Walmart in Mesquite “Nevada” has a pop up tent over a Nabisco display with the University of Utah logo all over it. This Walmart is obviously in “Nevada”! It should be promoting UNLV! Besides UNLV being a “Nevada” school, it is just an hour away, where U of U is like 5! To the Mesquite “Nevada ‘ Walmart and all of those gung ho people all goo goo eyed about Utah : You are in “NEVADA” if you don’t like it, please move to Utah ! We that know where we live and are proud of it will appreciate those that don’t, to move out ! This town has so many problems on which way to go in business and government, maybe if they knew and had pride in where they lived, maybe we would get somewhere!

Frank Williams