Letter to the editor Junior Golf 9-7-17

Another great Virgin Valley Junior Golf season has come to an end. We would like give a big thank you to all of our local businesses for their help and support! We started the season with our most popular event, night golf! It was sponsored by Mesquite Tile & Floor and hosted at the Palms Golf Club. Mesquite Gaming hosted all off our clinics along with tournaments. Also hosting tournaments were Falcon Ridge Golf Course and Oasis Golf club. Our year end banquet was sponsored by Golf Mesquite and hosted by Wolf Creek Terrace Restaurant.

A special thank you to all of those who donated to our banquet – Mesquite Gaming, Falcon Ridge Golf Course, Scotty’s Bar & Grill, Oasis Golf Club, Wolf Creek Golf Club, Terrace Restaurant at Wolf Creek, Conestoga Golf Club, City of Mesquite, Eureka Casino, Danielle’s chocolates, Ready Golf, Shereen’s Hair Salon, Avon-Karen Lambert, Angie of Mesquite Megaplex, Natilyn Jensen & Dana Coleman- The View, Nakelle Prisberry of Polished Pretty Designs, Fusion Hair Salon, Dr. Harris, Joe Goodman of 6Down headwear, Star Nails and Ace Hardware.

We are very grateful for the generosity of everyone that has helped us make VVJGA such a success. Above all we want to thank our juniors and their parents, their help and support is what keeps this program thriving! We look forward to seeing everyone next year.

VVJGA Staff

Marsha Sherwood – Marisa Martin – Tom Winchester