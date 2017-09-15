Letter to the editor-Haaland

I had a heart attack at the Eureka’s Mason Street March 30, 2017, the day before we were scheduled to leave for Fargo, N.D.

I want to thank Security at the Eureka for saving my life, using a defibrillator and performing CPR until the ambulance arrived as well as Staff who surrounded me while working on me.

I wish to thank Myron Shields for making arrangements for my wife and I to extend our stay at the Eureka Hotel; Bill and Sharon Lyons for providing us a place to stay until I was able to travel’ Virginia and Vern Delgado for sitting with my wife through my surgery; Father Ryan and Prince of Peace congregation and all those offering prayers for my recovery.

Hopefully, see you all in January!

Raymond Haaland

Fargo, North Dakota