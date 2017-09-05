Lady Bulldogs victorious at home

The Virgin Valley High School girls volleyball team roared back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Pahrump Valley, 3-1, in the Lady Bulldogs’ home opener on Aug. 28 at Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium.

The victory improved the Lady Bulldogs to 3-4 overall on the season while the Lady Trojans fell to 0-1 in their season opener.

Pahrump Valley, the defending Sunset League champions, captured the first set 25-18 before the Lady Bulldogs bounced back.

Virgin Valley won the second set 25-19 to even the match at 1-1. The Lady Bulldogs then went on to win the third set, 25-17, and then closed out the match with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.

Taylor Barnum and Jessi Barnum led the way for Virgin Valley with 16 and 14 kills, respectively. Calee Clem also had an outstanding night recording 41 assists.

“We have some talent that I’m super excited about,” Virgin Valley coach Lori Barnum said. “Jessi and Taylor both are really strong hitters and Calee does a good job of setting for us.”

The coach also credited strong play in the middle from Areli Ponce and Kendyl Bowler as well as solid all-around play defensively from Markell and Sydney Ludvigson.

“These first few games have really helped us learn some things and try different rotations,” Barnum said. “We need to figure out how to put things together and mesh as a team.”

The Lady Bulldogs hit the road to participate in the annual Las Vegas Invitational last weekend. Sunrise League foes Boulder City and Moapa Valley also competed in the tournament along with several 4A schools.

Virgin Valley opened league play Sept. 6 when the Lady Bulldogs hosted Del Sol Academy.

Lady Bulldogs go 2-4 in Yerington

Virgin Valley went 2-4 at the 14th annual Yerington Invitational Aug. 25-26 at Yerington High to open the 2017 campaign.

The Lady Bulldogs, who return three starters from last year’s team that went 21-14 overall, defeated Coral Academy of Science, an independent school from Las Vegas, and Hug High from Reno, 2-0, in the best two-out-of-three format. Virgin Valley dropped 2-0 decisions to Elko and Lowry of Winnemucca. They also dropped decisions to two California schools – Bishop Union and Pierce.