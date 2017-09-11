Lady Bulldogs sweep DSA, 3-0

The Virgin Valley High School volleyball team opened Sunrise League play with a sweep of visiting Del Sol Academy Wednesday night inside Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium.

The Lady Bulldogs were victorious by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17 to improve to 6-10 overall. The Lady Dragons dropped to 0-2 overall.

Senior Taylor Barnum led the way for VVHS recording a solid stat line of nine kills, eight digs and six service aces. Senior Jessi Barnum added 10 kills with senior Markell Ludvigson coming up with seven digs and three aces while senior setter Calee Clem had 25 assists.

The win helped the Lady Bulldogs get back on track after going 2-6 at the annual Las Vegas Invitational over Labor Day weekend.

VVHS defeated Cheyenne and Sunrise Mountain, 2-0, while losing to fellow Nevada schools Desert Oasis (2-1), The Meadows (2-0), Liberty (2-0) and Moapa Valley (2-0). The Lady Bulldogs also fell to California schools Chatsworth (2-0) and Van Nuys (2-1).

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Henderson on Monday to face Tech (4-6 overall) and then returned home to host rival Moapa Valley (10-5) Wednesday at Brotherson Gym.