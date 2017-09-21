Lady Bulldogs put up a fight, but fall to Lady Pirates

The Virgin Valley High School volleyball team put up a fight before falling to heavily favored Moapa Valley, 3-1, in a Sunrise League match Thursday night inside Kirk Brotherson Gymnasium.

The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 2-1 in league play and 7-11 overall. The Lady Pirates moved into sole possession of first place with the victory.

Moapa Valley captured the first set 25-18, but Virgin Valley came back to win a tightly contested second set, 29-27, to even the match at 1-1.

The Lady Pirates came out on top in the third set, 25-19, and then clinched the match with a solid 25-13 win in the fourth set.

Senior Taylor Barnum had a big night recording 11 kills, 10 digs and three service aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Senior setter Calee Clem was credited with 21 assists to go along with 12 digs.

VVHS also had solid performances from senior Jessi Barnum, who had 10 digs and six kills, and senior Markell Ludvigson, who recorded 10 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs, who competed in the Las Vegas Invitational over the weekend, will return to Sunrise League play on Tuesday when they travel to Boulder City to take on the Lady Eagles at 6 p.m. inside Nelson Gymnasium. BC is currently 2-0 in league play.

Following the match at Boulder City, VVHS will be off the remainder of the week in observance of Rosh Hashanah.