Knights of Columbus Honor Mesquite’s First Responders

The local council of the Knights of Columbus hosted their 12th annual tribute to Mesquite’s First Responders on September 11, 2017. Detective Gary Erickson, Detective Wyatt Oliver, Corrections Officer Joey Musser, Sergeant Tracy Fails, Officer Justin Perry, and Officer Taylor Bundy were all awarded The Knights Outstanding Community Service Award. Deputy Police Chief Scott Taylor spoke on behalf of his men.

Fire Officer Ralph Alario was awarded the Fire Officer of the Year award for his service to the fire department. Deputy Fire Chief Resnick complemented Ralph for bringing his years of experience in firefighting to the Mesquite department.

The Knights of Columbus choose to honor our First Responders on September 11th each year in memory of all the brave First Responders who lost their lives trying to save others on 9/11/01. The ceremony included an ecumenical service that included a number of clergy members from across Mesquite. Following the service Barb Durenberger and other members of the St. Martha’s Guild from Mesquite served a luncheon.

The local council of the Knights of Columbus is a service organization dedicated to helping the community in many ways. They are one of the charter sponsors of the Mesquite Little League and of Mesquite Reads Summer Reading Program. They also support other local charities like the Mesquite Chapter of the Special Olympics, and the local chapter of the Salvation Army. The Knights are affiliated with La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church. Many of their service activities are done in conjunction with the church.