Kenneth F. Pollard-Obituary

Kenneth F. Pollard “Mr. Nascar” passed peacefully in Boise, ID, on Aug 23, 2017, at the age of 81, a day after his birthday and anniversary. His gentle and kind spirit will be missed by all of those that knew him.

Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna; Children Kelly Blake (Ken Malach) of Boise, ID and Shane Pollard (Kim) of Bentonville, AR; Nine grandchildren: Michael, Patrick, and Sam Loveland; Andrew and Emily Blake; Delaney and Logan Pollard; Jacob and Mackenzie Malach; and his second “son” and companion dog Newt.

Ken spent his working years building and maintaining golf courses throughout the west in Salt Lake City, Jackson Hole, Bear Lake, and Kemmerer. He was an avid and passionate collector of antiques and toys. Many family members enjoyed his pinball, slot, bubblegum, and tin toy collections. Ken could fix anything. He would often find music boxes and clocks in thrift stores and bring them back to life. His last and most prized collection was an M&M collection in honor of Kyle Bush.

Ken also spent many hours fishing the lakes and streams of Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. During one of his last fishing trips in Idaho, he was very proud that he caught the first and biggest fish.

A memorial service will be held in Mesquite, NV in March, 2018 and his final resting place will be in Wyoming.

The family would like to thank Dr. Blake Hamilton, Dr. Ralph Wade, Meg Zorn, Rhonda, Jake Swain, Marilyn Bonns, Ralph and Becky Vigil, Lex and Linda Hall, Steve and Steven, Ken’s “Mesquite mom” Audrey, and Rick.