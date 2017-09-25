Interagency Meeting Notice

Mesquite Behavioral Health wants to give everyone a friendly reminder that on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 11 am, they’re having their next Mesquite Interagency Meeting! They’ve confirmed with their speakers (in order of appearance that day): David Anderson (from the Mesquite Behavioral Health Center Drop-In Center) will be talking about Just Serve, which helps match up volunteers with organizations who need their help. Lisa Lynn Chapman (from the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence) will be talking about that organization and what they can do to help Mesquite get a domestic violence shelter going! There’s going to be a lot of good information, so please plan to attend. As usual, the meeting will be held at First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way, Mesquite, NV. They hope to see you there!