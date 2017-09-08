Health District launches a new Get Healthy Clark County website

With the click of a keyboard or the swipe of a mobile screen, Southern Nevadans now have access to more healthy tips and programs right at their fingertips. The Southern Nevada Health District is pleased to announce it has launched a newly redesigned www.GetHealthyClarkCounty.org website with new and updated information. The result is an interactive, mobile responsive site that offers improved features to Clark County residents and visitors looking for information and programs to improve their health.

New and enhanced functions include an upgraded search feature for locating the Smoke-Free Meeting Directory offered on the site, and Places to Play, a section that lists the public parks and their amenities in Clark County, Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas, and organizes them by ZIP Code. In addition to new items, popular features remain including Neon to Nature, in a new and improved format to help trail seekers identify the perfect hike for their level of skill or the amenities they need.

“The Get Healthy website has always offered a wealth of information and resources to the public,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “This enhanced site makes these resources even more accessible, provides additional tools and programs, all in a format designed with our public and community partners in mind.”

In addition to the website and online programs, the Get Healthy initiative includes a companion Spanish website, Viva Saludable, Facebook (Facebook.com/GetHealthyClarkCounty) and Twitter (@GetHealthyCC) platforms. Mobile apps include Neon to Nature, Half My Plate, Walk Around Nevada, Sugar Savvy Beverage, and SNAP Cooking and can be found at SNHD.info/apps.

Look for additional improvements and a new Viva Saludable website in the near future!

