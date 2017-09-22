FREE AVAILABLE RESOURCES IN THE MESQUITE COMMUNITY

NAMI Family to Family – a 12 week class taught by family members, for people age 15 and older, who are living with or caring for an adult with Severe Mental Illness (Bipolar, Major Depressive Disorder, OCD, Schizophrenia, Co-occurring Brain and Addictive Disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder, Panic Disorder, and PTSD). Contact Mesquite Behavioral Health Center for more information: 702-346-4696 ext 35.

NAMI Family Support Group – weekly meetings at Mesquite Behavioral Health Center, 61 N Willow Street, Ste 4 (upstairs), facilitated by family members and designed to provide support and resources for people living with or caring for someone with Severe Mental Illness or Severe Emotional Disturbance. Meetings are from 5-6 pm Wednesday nights. Call Kim for more information: 702-346-4696 ext 35.

Parenting Information and Issues – class facilitated by parents for parents, to provide encouragement, support, and resources for anyone navigating the bumpy waters of child-rearing in the age of technology. Held at Salvation Army, 355 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027 on Thursday nights from 6-8:30 pm.

Vocational Rehabilitation – A state agency designed to help people living with physical or mental disabilities gain supported employment. Contact Kim for more information: 702-346-4696 ext 35.

Aging and Senior Services – Crisis resolution, resources, and referral available for seniors age 60 and older. Contact Lupe Sanchez for more information: 702-486-3545.

Virgin Valley Food Bank – Food available on Mondays from 3-5 pm for low income families or individuals living in Mesquite. Contact Leslee Montgomery for more information: 702-346-0900.

Mesquite Works! – Providing job coaching, resume writing, mock interviews, and other skills needed to help people in the Mesquite community gain employment.

Workforce Connections – a program offered by the Salvation Army providing work-appropriate clothing, skills training, and other needed resources to anyone 16 and older seeking employment. Contact Stephanie Woolley or Shawn Hotch at 702-345-5116.

Assistive Technology – Available through the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation, this department provides hearing devices, visual aides, and other needed technology to ensure every person who needs accommodation to gainful employment has what is needed. Contact Vickie Essner at 702-486-0285.

Rape Crisis Center – an organization offering help, hope, and healing to victims of sexual violence by providing education, awareness, and support. Call the 24 hour hotline at 702-366-1640 or 888-366-1640.