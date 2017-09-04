Mesquite Lodge # 2811 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in their continuing effort in supporting the Virgin Valley Little League Program donated a check of $ 2000 to Dan Wright VVLL President. The funds were derived from a Beacon Grant from the “Heart of Elkdom” the Elks National Foundation. The Elks were instrumental in creating the League in 2012. The Elks began their donations with a seed money check of $300 and followed with their first $1000 Beacon Grant money in August of 2012. The Lodge has continued to support the VVLL with additional grants and Lodge donations from members and Lodge functions.
Elk’s Donation
September 4, 2017 By Special to the MLN Leave a Comment