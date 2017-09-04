Elk’s Donation

Mesquite Lodge # 2811 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in their continuing effort in supporting the Virgin Valley Little League Program donated a check of $ 2000 to Dan Wright VVLL President. The funds were derived from a Beacon Grant from the “Heart of Elkdom” the Elks National Foundation. The Elks were instrumental in creating the League in 2012. The Elks began their donations with a seed money check of $300 and followed with their first $1000 Beacon Grant money in August of 2012. The Lodge has continued to support the VVLL with additional grants and Lodge donations from members and Lodge functions.