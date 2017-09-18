DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION UNVEILS NEVADAREPORTCARD.COM TO HELP DRIVE DATA DECISION MAKING PROCESS FOR SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS

More than a year in the making, the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) today unveiled its new Accountability Data Portal that will be an essential tool in carrying out the state’s strategic planning process and complying with the ‘Every Student Succeed Act.’

“This is a milestone in the state’s commitment to all students,” said Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Instruction. “The new data portal gives us the ability to focus on results and make data-driven decisions. It empowers parents, principals and teachers to see how schools are doing and focus on continuous improvement.”

The new Accountability Data Portal went live today at www.NevadaReportCard.com . It contains state, district and school performance data for the school year 2016-17 with data going back to 2003. It is a single source for information about public schools across Nevada.

Nevada’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Advisory Group recommended the creation of a new data portal, ensuring that school performance and progress is presented in an understandable and uniform format.

“The new portal helps us track our progress on becoming the fastest improving state in the nation,” Canavero said. “The data helps us focus on the lowest performing schools and ensuring that we are providing the right professional development for our school leaders.”

The data portal reports student achievement and school accountability information in a single website location by consolidating the following systems that currently comprise the state’s Longitudinal Data System:

Nevada Accountability Report Card

Cohort Graduation Rate

Nevada School Performance Framework (NSPF)

Alternate Performance Framework

Information found on the data portal includes student achievement data, high school graduation rates, postsecondary enrollment rates, educator qualifications, state performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), English Language student proficiency and much more.

The data portal that went live today includes all of the data that will comprise the new NSPF but no Star Rating will be displayed. The Department will work with districts over the next several months to inform principals, teachers, and parents about the updated NSPF and post an informational Star Rating later this fall. Performance reports for each school in the state are available showing how schools will be measured within the NSPF. Additionally schools included in the Alternative Performance Framework will see their baseline school rating report.

The data portal displays succinct ‘at-a-glance reports’ for the most frequently requested data that offers users the opportunity to select state, district or school level data. Users will be able to click on each report to access the fully customizable report for that data element. For example, if a user clicks on a report displaying graduation rate, a new tab or window will open with the full report allowing the user to view additional graduation data and compare results across organizations with the fully customizable report. Reports will be similar to what exists today on the Nevada Report Card website.

Some highlights for the 2016-17 Accountability Data Portal include: