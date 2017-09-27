Cross Country girls place high in recent meets

The Virgin Valley High girls cross country team placed fourth at the annual Moapa Valley Invitational Saturday morning at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Logandale.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a strong meet on Wednesday finishing third at the Arbor View Weekday meet held at Floyd Lamb Park in North Las Vegas.

Senior Viviana Archuleta-Vega placed eighth in both meets to lead Virgin Valley. She had a time of 22:47 over 5,000 meters at the Moapa Valley meet after running a 22:36 at the three-mile Arbor View meet.

Archuleta-Vega was one of five VVHS girls to place in the top 35 at Logandale. Brooke Helsten ran a 27:07 with Marisa Behrle at 28:22, Tamzen Tobler at 28:23 and Giselle Guerrero at 31:48.

Behrle ran a 25:40 at the Arbor View meet with Citlali Orozco running a 25:41 followed by Helsten at 26:49, Tobler at 28:59 and Guerrero at 31:08.

On the boys’ side, Jordy Saldana was the top finisher for VVHS with a time of 20:38. Kade Haviland ran a 21:04 and Daniel Aguilar a 24:50. All three finished in the top 50.

At the Arbor View meet, Victor Colmenero was the top Virgin Valley finisher with a time of 19:55 followed by Haviland at 21:19 and Aguilar at 25:51.

The next event for the VVHS team to compete in will be Sept. 27 at the 5,000 meter Faith Lutheran Weekday meet at the Faith Lutheran High School campus in Las Vegas.