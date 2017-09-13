Community collection for hurricane victims

Facebook groups such as Mesquite Online Classifieds, Mesquite & Surrounding Areas, along with the Mesquite Salvation Army office, The Mesquite Senior Center, Nevada 4H, and Skinsational are hosting a collection to gather items needed for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Specific items have been requested:

Diapers, diaper wipes, bottles, formula of any kind, bottles, receiving blankets, pacifiers, sippy cups, baby shampoo, lotions and soap, diaper rash cream, Onsies from newborn to 24 months, socks, teething rings etc. (no clothing except for baby bibs and onsies please)

For Children, they are assembling backpacks filled with school supplies. Any new school supply items are welcome including backpacks. Socks in school age sizes are also needed. We will also accept sealed boxes of drinks for children such as Capri Sun, and sealed boxes of snacks to add to the backpacks such as fruit rollups and granola bars.

Other needed items are Laundry soaps and cleaning supplies along with paper towels and toilet paper. Feminine hygiene products of all kinds, deodorants, shampoos, toothpaste and toothbrushes for children and adults, disposable razors, soap and facial wipes.

Collection boxes will be placed at the Senior Center, Bowler Elementary School in Bunkerville, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Dollar General, Salvation Army Office and Skinsational.

Skinsational will also accept cash donations for us to do the shopping for you.

Items will be boxed up by our wonderful seniors and 4H kids and then taken to Discount Mattress in Washington, Utah to be put on a truck headed for the Houston area.

TW Petersen of Discount Mattress has already sent over thirty mattresses to Texas and is using the warehouse to gather items to be delivered. He stated he has seven or more people willing to add our donations to their trucks headed to Texas.

Having spearheaded several such community operations in her hometown of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, including homes lost to tornados, fire and more, Carly Toutant, one of the collection organizers, said, “I have seen firsthand how items that are in immediate need mean so much to the devastated families. While Red Cross, United Way, etc. make a huge monetary impact, it does take weeks and even months for funds to get into the hands of the victims.”

Remember, all items must be new. As an additional note, any items placed in collection boxes that do not fit the required needs will be donated to our local Salvation Army office.

Collection boxes will be in designated spots until Sept. 25. An initial shipment of supplies will be sent out on Sept. 18.