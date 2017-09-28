Community Calendar Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017

The Virgin River Communities will hold their monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the church on Old Pioneer Rd. There will be Bingo with a 50/50 pot and Free Ice Cream Social after the meeting.

Check out the CasaBlanca entertainment schedule for the weekend.

Tom Stevens pays tribute to legendary singers such as Sammy Davis Jr, Elvis Presley, Perry Como, Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Tom Jones, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, and many more.

Talented artist, Jim Curry, has created the ultimate tribute experience and emerged as the top performer of John Denver’s music today. With symphony orchestrations combined into live performance, Curry has taken his show on the road to performing arts centers and casinos in the U.S. and Canada and out to sea as one of the most popular shows on the Holland America Cruise Line.

Mesquite Rotary’s 11 Annual “Glow-in-The-Dark” Golf Ball Drop and first 5K Run/Walk will take place on Friday evening, Sept. 29 behind the Rising Star Sports Resort.

Following the 5K Run/Walk will be Rotary’s 11 Annual “Glow in The Dark” Ball Drop. Tickets for chances to win a variety of wonderful prizes are $20 each or 6 for $100 and can be purchased from any noon Rotary member in advance or that evening prior to the event. One lucky winner will walk away with $1,000 cash!

Mesquite Rotary is a 501 (c)3 service organization supporting many local programs and projects in and around Mesquite. The club supports local charities like the Virgin Valley Food Bank and DaySprings Ranch Community Youth Center, several youth programs, and provides scholarships for graduating seniors. Rotary also sends middle school students to Teen Leadership Camp and high school Juniors to Rotary Youth Leadership Awards training in California every year.

Remember to send all your calendar items to terin.bbm@gmail.com and please put ‘community calendar’ in the subject line so your entry doesn’t get lost in cyberspace.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Community Forum

Where: Eureka Casino, 275 Mesa Blvd.

When: 8-9 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Virgin River Communities Meeting

Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Rd.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: Bingo and Free Ice Cream Social to follow

Marshall Star

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Most Wanted

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Friday, Sept. 29

Glow Run

Where: Rising Star Sports Ranch, 333 Sandhill Blvd.

When: 7-10 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Marshall Star

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Most Wanted

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Tom Stevens “Timeless Impressions”

Where: CasaBlanca’s Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Saturday, Sept. 30

Marshall Star

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Most Wanted

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

John Curry “Take Me Home”

Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Monday, Oct. 2

Blood Drive

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Facebook Mobile

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Technical Review Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Brown Bag Luncheon

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Bella Notte-Italian Dinner and Show

Where: Eureka’s Grand Canyon Room, 275 Mesa Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: vvhsbellanotte.brownpapertickets.com

Tribute to the King

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Free GED Stevens-Henager Course

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Virgin Valley Democrats Open House

Where: Highland Estates, 555 Highland Dr.

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Info: 503-548-3879

Every Week~

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Watercolor Painting

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Beginning Watercolor

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

3-D Paper Art

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Open Paint Day

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-1338

Hatha Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Gentle Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Boot Camp Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Aquatic Total Body Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Strength Training and Core Conditioning

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.

Info: 702-356-5290

Zumba Gold

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Five and Under Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Pre-School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wii Wednesday

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Zumba Basics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Abs, Buns and Thighs Class

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Open Pickleball

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30

Info: 702-346-8732

Quake-Barre Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.

Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344

Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club

Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range

When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays

Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170

Spin and Sculpt Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37

When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7

When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.

New Pickleball Schedule

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive

When:

Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

South West Dance Theatre

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.

Info: 435-669-6195

Evening Spin

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers

Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road

When: 10 a.m.

Info: nila35@rconnects.com

Beginner Tap Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35

When: Mondays 3 p.m.

Karate for Kids

Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

Karate for Kids

Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Every Friday 11 a.m.

Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005

Mesquite Cancer Help Society

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31

Info: 702-346-0622

Mesquite Veteran’s Center

Where: 840 Hafen Lane

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735

VA Transportation

Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811

The Rotary Club of Mesquite

Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court

When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.

Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Kundalini Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Meditation Classes

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25

When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.

Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register

*All That Jazz Think Broadway

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Sweatin’ To the Oldies

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

*Spinning Class with Al Litman

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Boxing Club

Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com

Desert Rose Charities Food Bank

(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)

Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.

When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 928-347-5141

Virgin Valley Food Bank

Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).

When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-0900

Early Morning Spin Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.

Info: Instructor, Christy Davis

Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group

Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane

When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.

Info: 435-229-9964

Cub Scouts Troop 299

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

TOPS Organization Meeting

Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room

When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays

Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818

Weight Watchers Meeting

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33

When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.

Tae Kwon Do Forms

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club

Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane

When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Info: www.rotarymesquite.org

Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com

Healing Meditation

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mind, Body, Stretch

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Deep Water Aerobics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Vinyasa Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

PM Zumba Classes

Where: Call for class location

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Zumba Fitness Party

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Stretch, Strength and Balance

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6

When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702- 346-8732

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: 371 Riverside Drive

When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Alcoholic Anonymous

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Thursday 3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Dual Recovery Meeting

Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4

When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-4696

The Exchange Club of Mesquite

Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane

When: Tuesdays, noon

Info: 702-346-6633

Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Info: 702- 507-4080

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-507-4080

Cardio Boxing

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Toes Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St.

When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.

Beginning Clog: noon

Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.

Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.

Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.

Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com