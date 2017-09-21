community calendar Sept. 21-27, 2017

Mesquite Gaming has a full line-up that will entertain you all week-long beginning with the ‘Albumpalooza’ band and concert series returns to CasaBlanca Resort to perform “The Eagles Greatest Hits – Volume 1 in its entirety, with hits like “Desperado” and “Take It Easy.”

Take a break from the elements and come into the Casablanca Showroom at noon on Saturday for Jeff Civillico who blends physical comedy, action-packed stunts and world-class juggling with family-friendly audience interaction for a performance for all ages.

At night, you can party in the Showroom with Good Vibrations, a true celebration of the one and only Beach Boys, this exciting show is a musical journey of sun, surf, cars and girls as these incredible musicians and performers capture the incomparable harmonies. This high-energy show gets the crowd moving to the greatest hits of America’s most legendary band.

Perhaps you’d rather join the crowd in the Skydome lounge with Sharon and the Chevelles. With all five vocalists singing in doo-wop harmony, guests can expect a fun-filled night of nostalgia with signature sounds of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Maybe your tastes run more toward country. In that case you won’t want to miss Guitars and Cadillacs featuring a smooth blend of old and new country, Guitars and Cadillacs draw from country legends like Hank Williams and George Strait. They’ll be playing all weekend in the River Lounge at the Virgin River Casino.

For those of you who want a fast paced weekend the Super Run, Classic Car Show may be just the thing to satisfy that need for speed.

On the heels of the record-breaking 2017 Mesquite Motor Mania event, Mesquite Gaming has added a second car show to its annual lineup of family-friendly offerings. In partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, the Super Run Classic Car Show provides a jam-packed weekend for car aficionados of all ages, culminating together in a sea of vintage vehicles, street rods and hot rods. Guests can expect a variety of makes and models of classic vehicles, including vintage, originals, hot rods, muscle cars, street rods and more. Fan favorite events include the open header cruise, roaring engines, slow drags and burn-out competitions.

For the full schedule of Super Run Car Show 2017 events visit, http://superrun.com/schedule.htm.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Kids Team “Coding”

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Guitars and Cadillacs

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Sharon & the Chevelles

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Friday, Sept. 22

Super Run Classic Car Show

Where: Oasis Parking Lot, W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Nevada Health Link Enrollment Assistance

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon-2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Guitars and Cadillacs

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Sharon & the Chevelles

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Albumpalooza, Eagles Greatest Hits

Where: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Saturday, Sept. 23

Super Run Classic Car Show

Where: Oasis Parking Lot, W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Rock Painting

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-5224

Jeff Civillico

Where: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: noon

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Children’s Movie

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Guitars and Cadillacs

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Sharon & the Chevelles

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Good Vibrations, Tribute to the Beach Boys

Where: Casablanca Showroom, 950 West Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Sunday, Sept. 24

Super Run Classic Car Show

Where: Oasis Parking Lot, W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Guitars and Cadillacs

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Sharon & the Chevelles

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Monday, Sept. 25

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Downloading E-books Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

4H for kids

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

City Council Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Desert Dames Luncheon

Where: Eureka, Grand Canyon Ballroom

When: noon

Info: 702-345-3477

French Film Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon-2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Virgin Valley High School Homecoming Parade

Where: W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov