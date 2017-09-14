community calendar Sept. 14-20, 2017

Don’t miss the action when Mesquite Gaming presents its mixed martial arts (MMA) amateur fighting championship event, ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XII’ at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at CasaBlanca Event Tent.

In partnership with Barry Meyer’s World-Famous Tuff-N-Uff The Future Stars of MMA, the card features fighters from gyms in surrounding areas, including Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California.

The Twelfth installment of the popular ‘Mayhem in Mesquite’ series will be a night hard-hitting action, featuring a full roster of the brightest prospects in MMA.

In celebration of the Twelfth installment of Mayhem, tickets are priced at just $12. For more information contact www.mesquitegaming.com.

Join the Mesquite Police Department and other community members when the MPD hosts their annual Mesquite Night Out.

The goal of Mesquite Night Out is to bring community and public safety agencies closer together through crime prevention and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, as well as strengthen our neighborhoods and police-community partnerships. Many non-profit agencies also take part in the event and will be available to answer questions on services offered in NE Clark County.

There will be demonstrations by the police and fire departments, pedal car races, games and lots of information. The Elks Lodge will once provide hot dogs (while supplies last.) For more information find us on Facebook Mesquite NV Police.

Join them at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

If you want folks to know what you’ve got going on, send all your community or public events to terin.bbm@gmail.com and put “Community Calendar” in the subject line.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Kid’s Team “Science”

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Greg Peterson Band

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Kid and Nick Show

Where: Virgin River, River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Friday, Sept 15

Gardening “Greenhouses”

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Greg Peterson Band

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Kid and Nick Show

Where: Virgin River, River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Lose Your Illusion Guns-n-Roses Tribute

Where: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ask a Master Gardener

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Adult Movie

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-346-5224

Greg Peterson Band

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Kid and Nick Show

Where: Virgin River, River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Mayhem in Mesquite

Where: Casablanca Event Tent, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Sunday, Sept. 17

Greg Peterson Band

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Kid and Nick Show

Where: Virgin River, River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Technical Review Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Microsoft Word Basics Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Kids Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Mesquite Night Out

Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Rd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Ham Radio Club of Mesquite

Where: Airport Fire Station, 1200 Kitty Hawk Dr.

When: 6-7 p.m.

Info: Roy Miller 702-345-3006

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Free Stevens-Henager GED Course

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Sharon & the Chevelles

Where: Casablanca Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Mayhem in Mesquite Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15:

6 p.m.: Weigh-ins in the CasaBlanca Skydome Lounge. All ages welcome. Admission is free.

Saturday, Sept. 16:

7 p.m.: ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XII’ in the CasaBlanca Events Center. Ages three and over welcome. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets on sale now.

10 p.m.: Official ‘Mayhem in Mesquite’ after-party in the CasaBlanca Showroom, featuring “DJ Corona” and gogo girls. Must be 21 or older. Admission is free.