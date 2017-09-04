Come glow with us

Mesquite Rotary’s 11th Annual “Glow-in-The-Dark” Golf Ball Drop and first 5K Run/Walk will take place on Friday evening, September 29, 2017 behind the Rising Star Sports Resort.

The Mesquite Recreation Center located at 100 W. Old Mill Road is taking registrations for the 5K Run/Walk until Friday, September 22nd. The fee is $30 per person or $100 for a team of four. Maps of the run route are available at the Rec Center office. Late sign-up will be accepted the evening of the event for $5 more per person. Check-in for the event will begin at 5:30 pm and the Run/Walk starts at 7:00 pm.

Following the 5K Run/Walk will be Rotary’s 11th Annual “Glow in The Dark” Ball Drop. Tickets for chances to win a variety of wonderful prizes are $20 each or 6 for $100 and can be purchased from any noon Rotary member in advance or that evening prior to the event. One lucky winner will walk away with $1,000 cash!

Mesquite Rotary is a 501 (c)3 service organization supporting many local programs and projects in and around Mesquite. The club supports local charities like the Virgin Valley Food Bank and DaySprings Ranch Community Youth Center, several youth programs, and provides scholarships for graduating seniors. Rotary also sends middle school students to Teen Leadership Camp and high school Juniors to Rotary Youth Leadership Awards training in California every year.

Rotary is a service organization helping to make improvements in our local service area. Our emphasis is includes assisting our local food bank, making sure all young students can read by the third grade, supporting our local safety officers, and many other youth initiatives. With a worldwide network of over 32,000 clubs and 1.2 million members, Rotary works toward the elimination of polio throughout the world, helps provide clean water and proper sanitation in countries where resources are lacking, provides wheelchairs for the crippled and maimed, and helps provide children with needed medical support.

The Mesquite Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon in the Holiday Inn Express located on Pioneer Blvd. Guests are always welcomed to come share lunch and an hour of friendship.