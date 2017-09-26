Charity Golf Tournament for Local Rescue Animals – Sign up soon!

By Kristen Williams

Mesquite’s only charity golf tournament to benefit local rescue animals is back for its second year. “Muttigans” is a four person team scramble format golf tournament, which will be played at Wolf Creek Golf Club on Sunday, December 3rd. With an “early birdie” registration deadline of October 21, players are signing up for a donation of only $100 (including golf and lunch), and spots are filling up quickly. If there are any available spots after the deadline, you can still sign up, but the donation will be $125. And yes, all the money stays local.

We Care For Animals

All donations are collected directly by the beneficiary, We Care for Animals. WCFA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, foster based animal rescue located in Mesquite, Nevada, near the Nevada-Arizona Strip border.

The caring volunteers at WCFA provide their services in Mesquite and Bunkerville, Nevada as well as the Arizona Strip communities of Scenic, Littlefield, Beaver Dam and Desert Springs. They find quality homes for homeless companion animals, provide low-cost or free spay and neuter for pets of qualified pet owners in the areas mentioned above, as well as assistance with Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) of community (feral and free-roaming) cats, particularly in the under-served Arizona Strip. Every dollar raised from this golf tournament is used in those efforts.

The inaugural Muttigans tournament for WCFA was held last year at Falcon Ridge Golf Course, and was a hit with players and sponsors. One lucky player even made a hole-in-one, winning a brand new Golf Car from Ready Golf & Gear! Players had the chance to win major prizes on three holes, including the golf car, $15,000 cash, and a two year lease on a Mustang. Local sponsors also generously donated prize items for golf and raffle winners, including rounds of golf, golf equipment, gift baskets, home and outdoor décor and accessories, and gift cards. This year’s prizes should be just as fun and exciting for participants. If you or your business would like to donate to this year’s event, please get in touch as soon as possible.

Sponsors Still Needed

Muttigans still has several top-level sponsorship opportunities available and would love to see more prominent local businesses get involved. If you haven’t been contacted, please get in touch with event volunteers at your earliest convenience. This event is becoming THE charity golf tournament in Mesquite, and it’s always great to be an early supporter.

Don’t Miss Out

This year’s event has already had a great response from players signing up early, but it’s not too late to get in. Put your foursome together and sign up now to make sure you get a spot. Twosomes and singles can also sign up and will be paired up with others to complete your team. The tournament begins with a 10 AM shotgun start at Wolf Creek. Show up early to sign in, claim your tee gift, purchase raffle tickets and muttigans (“they’re just like mulligans, but cuter”), warm up your swing and your putter, and get the fun started. No handicaps are used, so bring your best game and make good use of your muttigans. The “bogey is your friend” rule helps maintain a friendly pace of play – if your team isn’t in the hole by par, pick up your ball, mark down a bogey, and move on to the next hole. There may be some “free putts” available at check in this year as well. Stick around after play for Wolf Creek’s provided lunch as well as the fun raffle and awards ceremony. Last year, one player fell in love with an adoptable dog on site and after introducing her to the family, brought her home forever. After all, it’s all about the animals!

Register to play or sponsor at muttigans.com, or call 702-346-0972. You can also sign up at Ready Golf and Gear, 550 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, NV.