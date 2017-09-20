Chamber Area Business Networking Event

If you are a new business in town and want to promote yourself, join us for an evening of enjoyment and information. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will be hosting this event for all new businesses and you are invited!

Thursday, September 28th at 5:00pm, Reception and Networking, Complimentary Hors D’oeuvres, Happy Hour Drink Specials – Cash Bar and Door Prizes

5:30pm Chamber Presentation – What is a Chamber? Upcoming events of interest to the business community

Terrace Restaurant and Wolf Creek Gold Club

403 Paradise Pkwy, Mesquite

RSVP by September 22nd to 702 346-2902