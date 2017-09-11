Caregiver support group

MESQUITE CAREGIVERS

SUPPORT GROUP

Fall Kick-Off Open House

Thursday, September 14 — 2:00 pm

700 Hardy Way, First Baptist Church

This Support Group provides information on topics of importance for those concerned about caring for a person with any illness, focusing on memory loss care, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Anyone interested in learning more about aging in place are encouraged to attend.

For additional meeting information please call 702-346-7277 and leave a message, your call will be returned by one of our Caregivers.