Bulldogs roll over Warriors 52-7

After being run over the past two games, the Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs got revenge against the hapless Western High School Warriors Friday Sept. 15 in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs behind their star running back Jayden Perkins had 487 yards total offense in the win. Perkins had 147 yards on the ground and 61 on receptions for three touchdowns. The Dawgs managed 347 yards on the ground their highest output of the year. Quarterback Cade Anderson added 142 through the air for two touchdowns in the blowout win.

Perkins got the Dawgs on the scoreboard first, with less than two minutes gone in the first period, taking a pass downtown from Anderson for 49 yards and a T.D. Lane Ramos’s extra-point kick was good for a 7-0 T lead. The Bulldog defense held the Warriors setting up more heroics by Perkins. Perkins took a handoff up the middle for 34 yards and another T.D. The extra-point failed giving the Dawgs a 13-0 advantage five plus minutes into the game. The Dawgs weren’t finished with the first period scoring as Logan Felix picked off a Joseph Medley pass tking it in from 47 yards out for a T.D. Ramos kick was good giving the Dawgs a 20-0 lead after one period of play. Perkins would add another T.D. run of 20 yards early in the second period. Ramos P.A.T was good as the Dawgs celebrated a 27-0 advantage. The Warriors brought some cheers from their fans a few minutes later as Medley hit Aaron Morales on an 80 yard T.D. strike. The Bulldogs ended the first half scoring on a pass from Anderson to Felix. The P.AT. was good giving the Bulldogs a huge 34-0 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs would add two more T.D.’s in the third period and one in the fourth making the final score 52-7. Anderson ran in from 35 yards, followed by Josh Abbot’s three yard T.D. Using allof their small roster, Dayden Payne bulled over from the four yard line in the fourth period. In a rare Saturday Sept.23 evening game, the Bulldogs host the Sunrise Mountain Miners coached by former coach Chris Sawyers. The Miners come in with a 2-1 record.