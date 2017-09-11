Bulldog Warrior football preview

Western High School’s football team hosts Virgin Valley on Friday Sept. 15 in Las Vegas. This game will go a long way in determining where the Bulldogs are going this season.

This is a must win for coach Yori Ludvigson’s young squad. The Warriors are 1-1 on the season after defeating Rancho High School 20-0 in their first game of the season. It was the first win for Western since a forfeit win in 2012.

Their loss this year was to an improving Boulder City squad, 29-13.

The Warriors are led by quarterback Joseph Medley and runner Raylon Reed. Receiver Anthony Shelby averaged 41 yards per catch in the win over Rancho.

Western’s offense has been well balanced both passing and receiving. Can the Warriors pull off an upset over the Bulldogs, who defeated the Warriors, by the scores of 56-14, 56-8 and 41-13 the past three games

The Bulldogs will counter with Jayden Perkins who has accounted for most of the Bulldogs offense the past three games. QB Cade Anderson will be counted on again to get the ball in the hands of Perkins and the other Dawg receivers.

Unless the Bulldog offense wakes up after two brutal defeats, it could be a tossup. The hometown crowd could make a difference.