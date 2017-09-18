Bulldog soccer gals tie Pirates 2-2 defeat Eagles 1-0

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Dawg soccer team came out of two tough Sunrise League games this past week with a win and a tie to stay atop the league standings with 9 points. The Dawgs tied the up and coming Moapa Valley High School Lady Pirates 2-2 on Tuesday Sept. 12 and defeated Boulder City High School 1-0.

The Bulldogs scored 39 minutes into the Pirate match on a 17 yard goal off the foot of Madison Cheney. Nathalie Lagamayo assisted on a drop pass to set up the goal. The Bulldogs scored again 12 minutes into the second half on a pass from Kallie Graves to Rainee Brito for the goal. The Pirate Ladies would not quit as they cut the Bulldog lead to 2-1. The Pirates tied the game 2-2 with 12 minutes remaining on a 25 yard free kick. “Moapa is the real deal,” said Bulldog coach Bob Snell. “They outshot us 16-7 for the game and 10-2 in the second half. They are vastly improved and are a force in our league and must be reckoned with. We were happy to get out of town with a tie and a point in the standings. We have a big game with Boulder City on Thursday. They are unbeaten and sit in first place.”

“We may have won the battle, but lost the war,” said Coach Snell. “We won 1-0 but may have lost Karle Correa for the season due to a knee injury.” The Bulldogs won the game on an Ally Wright pass to Rainee Brito in the first half of play. It was Brito’s tenth goal of the young season. Goalkeeper Alyson Cook had two saves to get the shutout. The Bulldogs also lost Kallie Graves for a period as she had a head on collision with an Eagle player and is in concussion protocol. The Bulldogs travel to Somerset-Sky Point on Monday Sept. 18 for a league game before hosting Las Vegas High School on Tuesday Sept. 19.