Bulldog soccer gals open League play with 4-1 win over Dragons

The Virgin Valley High School girl soccer team rolled over Del Sol, 4-1, last Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas. Despite the winning their Sunrise League opener the always pessimistic coach Bob Snell said,” We didn’t play our best, credit to Del Sol they have improved a lot the last few years.”

Bulldog Kallie Graves got the Dawgs on the scoreboard early with a goal on a rebound four minutes into the game. The Dawgs added another score by Kari Wakefield on a long pass from Madison Cheney at the 31 minute mark making the score 2-0. Mia Espinoza got the Dragons on the board cutting the Dawgs lead to 2-1 after one half of play.

The Bulldogs scored quickly to begin the second half on a Graves pass to freshman Ranee Brito. The Bulldogs would add one more score 76 minutes in on an Ally Wright goal off another assist from Cheney. The final found the Dawgs on top 4-1.

“We outshot them 23-3,” Snell said. “They were really scrappy and I’m happy with the win. We have to clean it up and play much better against Tech or it will be a long day. It’s a reality check time on Thursday.”

The Bulldogs hosted Tech on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Dawgs lost one and tied the other last year against the Roadrunner.