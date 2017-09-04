Bulldog soccer gals defeat Cheyenne 4-2

The Virgin Valley High girl soccer team evened its early season record at 2-2-1 Thursday with a win over Cheyenne High School. Maddie Cheney got the Lady Dawgs on the scoreboard first striking goal at the 18 minute mark on a corner kick from Carla Correa. The Bulldogs defense held the Desert Shields offense scoreless until the 27 minute mark before Cheyenne tied the match 1-1.

Brito began the scoring in the second half at the 54 minute mark, striking goal off a Graves drop pass giving the Dawgs a 2-1 advantage. Correa scored on a 35-yard shot with the assist going to Graves to give the Dawgs a 3-1 lead at 54 minutes in. Not to be out done, Cheyenne scored two minutes later, cutting the Lady Dawgs lead to 3-1. Brito added the last goal of the match three minutes later to make the final score 4-2 in favor of Virgin Valley.

“It was a big win for us,” said Coach Bob Snell. “Cheyenne is well coached and one of the top teams in the Sunset League. This win gives us momentum going into the games with Del Sol and Tech this week.”

The Lady Dawgs opened Sunrise League play at Del Sol on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will host perennial power Tech on Thursday, Sept. 7.